Chicago Aldermen Set To Discuss Anjanette Young Ordinance, Calling For Rules Protecting People’s Civil Rights During Police Raids

CBS 2 Chicago

Chicago aldermen on Tuesday will discuss a proposed city ordinance that is aimed at making sure what happened to Anjanette Young doesn’t happen to you.

A hearing Tuesday will lay out the details of proposed new rules that would protect people’s civil rights during future police raids.

The wrong raid on Young’s home two years ago was first exposed by CBS 2 Investigator Dave Savini. Young was handcuffed naked and terrified by officers on a botched raid who had the wrong home.

The Anjanette Young Ordinance is sweeping. It calls for all raids to include a knock, an announcement, and no less than 30 seconds’ wait to break down a door.

It also calls for residential search warrants to be limited between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. And any informants that provide bad tips can’t be used again.

The ordinance further calls for body cameras to roll for the entire raid, and for police to lim.it raids to when children and vulnerable people aren’t there – and special plans if they are.

However, just days after the sponsors of the Anjanette Young Ordinance introduced their plan, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Police Supt. David Brown unveiled their own plan to overhaul CPD search warrant policies.

The sponsors of the Anjanette Young Ordinance said those changes include some of the same reforms they have proposed, but they don’t believe the administration’s plan goes far enough — in particular arguing the changes should be made through city legislation, not just through CPD policy.

“Her choosing to share that video; CBS 2 and the work that you guys have done in highlighting multiple experiences of this – it’s detrimental to our city, to our democracy, and to the way people feel about government and the police,” said Ald. Maria Hadden (49th).

It is unclear when the ordinance might come up for a vote.

This article originally appeared on CBS 2 Chicago