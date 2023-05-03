CHA’s networking event for property owners expected to draw about 1,000 Thursday

14th annual Owner Symposium is in its 14th year of providing property owners with tools to strengthen their businesses

WHAT: 14th annual CHA Owner Symposium,

WHERE: Hyatt Regency McCormick Place – Conference Center, 2300 S. Martin Luther King Drive

WHEN: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Thursday, May 4, 2023

WHO: Up to 1,000 real estate professionals representing some 10,000 rental units throughout Chicago’s 77 community areas

Freddie Jones-Smith was already an established property owner when she attended her first Chicago Housing Authority Owner Symposium in 2018. She says she was a better one when she left.

“The people who were speaking, the different lectures – it was awesome,” said Jones-Smith, a Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) property owner who owns two three-flat buildings and a single-family home. “I’ve been able to effectively use that information that I learned at the Owner Symposium to become a better property owner and to incorporate what they told me into what I already know – like the different rules and regulations, how to determine rent increases, information on opportunity areas, the legal aspects – the do’s, the don’ts. It definitely made me better.”

The 14th annual CHA Owner Symposium, Chicago’s premier event for housing providers, will be from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Thursday, May 4, 2023 – both in-person at the Hyatt Regency McCormick Place and online via Webex Events. The Owner Symposium is an education and networking event designed to equip property owners, managers, realtors, brokers, investors and other residential rental housing professionals with the timely tools and knowledge they need to strengthen their communities and grow their business.

About 1,000 real estate professionals representing some 10,000 rental units throughout Chicago’s 77 community areas, as well as dozens of vendors and CHA partners, are expected to attend what will be an information-filled day of housing education and celebration.

“After the pandemic, it is refreshing to see this event back stronger than ever, as we introduce two different ways to attend – in person and virtual,” said CHA CEO Tracey Scott. “We offer this dual format because it is critical that this event take place every year. As the housing market continues to shift, it is important for all of us to prepare and meet the challenges that are presented to us.”

The Owner Symposium is open to all rental housing providers (including property owners, managers, maintenance staff, realtors, brokers, investors, advocates, etc.) working in the city of Chicago. The educational sessions and networking opportunities are designed for professionals at all levels of experience, whether they have almost 20 years, like Jones-Smith, or are considering becoming a rental property owner.

The in-person Owner Symposium opens at 9:30 a.m. for check-in and networking in the Prairie Foyer before the event officially begins at 10 a.m. There will be three 75-90 minute general panel discussions throughout the day as well as a networking lunch, dedicated time with vendors in the exhibit areas and an afternoon snack.

The final schedule and full descriptions of each general panel discussion can be seen at www.chaownersymposium.org

In-person registration is closed, but there is still an opportunity to participate online. Visit www.chaownersymposium.org/register and click on the green “Register” button.

