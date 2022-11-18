Centier Bank Champions Gary Community Partnership Black Panther II Movie Day

More than 130 Gary area 7th through 10th grade students got a jumpstart on a possible career in Performance Arts thanks to the vision of Gary Community Partnership (GCP). The Black Panther II Movie Day, funded by GCP community partner Centier Bank, is just one of the non-profit’s ongoing efforts to change the culture of Gary communities by reinvesting in youth. The fully booked event took place on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at the Hobart AMC Theater for a 9:00 a.m. matinee showing of Black Panther II.

Invited students experienced an interactive Red-Carpet walk filled with African dance and drumming by the West Side Theater Guild and Instrumental Music programs, which seamlessly transitioned into an exciting dialogue about career opportunities in Performance Arts by West Side Theater Guild Director Mark Spencer. As an added treat, Gary’s Ahmad Ferguson from the Showtime series “The Chi” made an appearance.

The event provided students and volunteers with a souvenir movie pass, popcorn, a drink, and goodies donated by GCP partners Albanese Candy, Decay Devils, Ludeen Kilgore and the Gary Black Film Festival, Wells Luxury Concierge Service, TP Distribution, LLC – Little Debbie Snacks, and Marcella Gregory (MDM Community Advocates).

GCP Executive Director Jeffrey Edwards is grateful for the generous support of the non-profit. “Centier Bank has been a long-standing partner of Gary Community Partnership, funding numerous projects throughout the years. Our collective goal for this event is to provide a platform for youth to see people just like them successful in theater and drama.” Bank AVP and Branch Manager Marie M. Mitchell of Gary Downtown Centier – “We are committed to supporting our communities. It is an honor to partner with GCP on this valuable project!”

Saturday mornings from May until the frost hits Gary Community Partnership leaders can be found guiding youth in restoring neighborhood parks, clearing blight, or working in their floral and vegetable gardens. Program efforts are designed to prepare youth for life through personal and social skills development, and economic empowerment through stipend-based activities.

Gary Community Partnership was created to engage youth in community opportunities that prepare them for life through personal and social skills development, and economic empowerment through stipend-based activities. The organization focuses on pillars that include environmental restoration, floriculture CSA, neighborhood city park restoration, and an annual citywide health fair. For more information visit www.garycommunitypartnership.org or call 219.427.2421.