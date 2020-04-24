Census 2020 Virtual Community Town Hall Meeting – Tuesday, April 28th

Get Questions Answered About The Census, Hear From Community Leaders

Facebook Live and Zoom – 6:00 p.m.

On Tuesday, April 28, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. a Census 2020 Virtual Community Town Hall Meeting will be held on Facebook Live to help area residents understand why Census 2020 is so important for them. The event will be streamed live by accessing the South Central Community Services, Inc.(SCCS) Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/southcentral8316.

Residents will be able to engage with community leaders including Michael Holmes,Chairman of CAPs, Malcolm Weems, Board Chairman of SCCS, Cory Stevenson, Census Bureau Illinois Partnership Specialist, State Senator Elgie R. Sims, Jr., 17th District, Alderman Michelle A. Harris, 8th Ward and Chairman of the Rules Committee for Chicago City Council, State Representative Marcus C. Evans, Jr., 33rd District, and Cook County Commissioner Stanley Moore, 4th District.

Billy Branch, Grammy and Emmy Award-winning Blues Harmonica player, will be among those sharing why responding to Census 2020 is a must for everyone of all ages. Media personality and SCCS 1st Vice Chairman Bonnie DeShong will be the moderator. While focusing on the Chicago Southside neighborhoods of Chatham, Avalon and South Shore, the Town Hall is available to anyone who wishes to participate.

Join this Census 2020 Town Hall via Facebook live at https://www.facebook.com/southcentral8316, or Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/5956277693. meeting ID: 595 627 7693.

The Town Hall is being hosted by SCCS and CAPs (Community Assistance Programs). In this time of heightened health concerns, it’s particularly important for area residents to fill out Census 2020 and let their voices be heard. Healthcare dollars are on the line because of the answers given for Census 2020. Over $675 billion in annual federal dollars will go to the funding of healthcare, jobs, schools and education, housing, public transportation, food assistance, medicare, programs for seniors, children, teens, women, men, families, homeless and more. Those who take part in the Town Hall will find out how easy it is to register for Census 2020 in one of three ways: on-line, by mail and by phone. Residents will also be advised that their answers are confidential.

About Census 2020:

Census 2020 wants to make sure all residents understand that their answers count for them, their families, friends and neighbors. When you answer the census your voice counts for equity, democracy and justice. To find out more go to www.SouthsideCensus.com or www.2020census.gov.

About South Central Community Services, Inc.:

South Central Community Services, Inc.is a major comprehensive social service agency, offering programs and services each year for thousands of residents, ranging from youth to senior citizens, in Chatham, Avalon Park and several other southside communities. Programs and services include: Youth Literacy Reading Programs, Day Treatment Elementary and High School programs, After School Programs, Healthy Eating & Cooking for Youth, Biddy Basketball, Little League Baseball, Summer Enrichment Camps, Brag Club for Seniors, Senior Recreation Services,Wellness Massage Services, and job listings. Malcolm Weems is Chairman, Bonnie DeShong is First Vice Chairman and Angela Harkless-Byrd is Executive Director. Go to www.sccsinc.org.

About CAPs:

CAPs (Community Assistance Programs) works to create a strong community workforce. CAPs offers customized training for employment placement in healthcare, retail, manufacturing, security, janitorial, warehousing, truck driving, clerical, customer service and many other areas. Michael Holmes is the Chairman. For more information go to www.capsinc.org.