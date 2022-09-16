Celebrating Historic Cosmopolitan Community Church’s 99th Anniversary

From a humble beginning with services held in the home of Dr. Marjorie Stewart Joyner, at the Williamson Funeral Home, and at Farren Elementary School, St. Mary AME, (currently known as Cosmopolitan Community Church) was formed in the 1920s under the leadership of Dr. John Russell Harvey.
Always a good neighbor to the community, during Dr. Marjorie Stewart Joyner’s lifetime the church served as the epicenter for the Chicago Defender Charities’ main community event, the Bud Billiken Parade.
The members had a mind to work. They raised the money to build their own church and purchased lots at 5247-49 South Wabash Avenue. The church was named The People’s Church and Cosmopolitan Community Center. This was the founding of the church on September 23, 1923. Later, the church was renamed Cosmopolitan Community Church (CCC).
Dr. Mary G. Evans was asked to assume the pastorate in 1932. Pastor Evans made her transition on April 12,
1966; following her death, Reverend Richard Keller conducted the services. Reverend Henry O. Hardy became the pastor of CCC in October, 1967 and served for 47 years.
In September, 2016, Reverend Dr. Eric D. Clopton, Sr. assumed the pastorate of CCC. Reverend Clopton brought with him 20 years of ministerial experience. His ministerial gifts include teaching, equipping, education, worship/music, and church structure.
In March 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic forced people into isolation. However, the services never stopped. Creative new ways were instituted to remain connected to members and communities so they could experience God’s Word.
God’s Word and Spirit flow through Pastor Clopton every Sunday morning beginning at 10:45 a.m. via Facebook and YouTube streaming (search CosmoCommChurch on both social media platforms), and conference call.
Sunday, June 6, 2021 in-person service resumed with caution. Vigilance continues in the fight against COVID-19, its variants and sub-variants.
The Sunday service includes CCC musicians and the Praise Team (practicing safe social distancing).
The following services are offered via conference calls: 773-220-4000, code-524951, press #.
Sunday School at 9:30 a.m.
Wednesday: Corporate & Intercessory Prayer at 5:30 a.m.
Wednesday: Bible classes at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Monthly, the Comfort Ministry addresses spiritual and emotional needs through prayer. It is conducted Saturdays at 10 a.m. on the following dates (2022): October 8, November 12, and December 10.
“The people had a mind to work…and they received a hundredfold harvest.” Neh. 4:6, Gen. 26:12-14. The truth of that passage lies in the following:
- the church’s mortgage was paid in full,
- continuous upgrades have been made to CCC media and sound equipment in order to meet current needs;
- building and facilities remodeling, and upgrades are ongoing
The church has partnered with:
- Beasley School to help meet the needs of its students;
- the Greater Chicago Food Depository to feed thousands;
- several shelters in order to help meet the needs of displaced individuals;
- become a site for COVID testing, vaccinations, and a voting site polling place.
Pastor Clopton often says, “If I didn’t belong to CCC, I would join.”
CCC has been a beacon in and at the heart of the community since its inception and in 99 years, has never closed its doors or stopped serving.
Joining CCC in the momentous occasion of its 99th Year guest speakers will be September 21, Pastor Moses B. Herring, Faith Movers Church, Crete, IL; September 22, Elder Eric Thomas, Greater Harvest M.B. Church; and September 25, Reverend Dr. Henry O. Hardy, Pastor Emeritus, CCC.