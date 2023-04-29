Celebrating a century of spiritual service in Chicago: Cosmopolitan Community Church announces its 100th Centennial Anniversary

Cosmopolitan Community Church (CCC), one of Chicago’s premiere legendary houses of worship, is proud to announce this week in April that 2023 represents their religious institution’s 100th Centennial Anniversary year.

The early announcement Centennial festivities will kick off with the celebration of Pastor Emeritus Rev. Dr. Henry O. Hardy’s 86th birthday on Sunday April 30, 2023, during morning worship services starting at 10:00 AM. Pastor Hardy compassionately functioned as CCC’s third, and longest-serving pastor who spiritually and civically led the congregation for a phenomenal 47 years… almost half of the church’s profound legacy.

Rev. Dr. Eric D. Clopton, Sr. Cosmopolitan Community Church (CCC’s) current Pastor, proudly announces that the April 30th guest speaker is Dr. Edward Davis, Jr. Pastor of St. John MB Church, and extends a joyously faithful welcome to all. “On behalf of the entire Cosmopolitan Community Church membership, I invite you to join us for what will be a wonderful, biblically uplifting, and engaging service honoring the life of one of our very own, deeply dedicated, and resolute disciples of Christ – Pastor-Emeritus Hardy. Our family-friendly congregation would be exalted by your presence and fellowship.”

The public is cordially invited to attend. Cosmopolitan Community Church is located at 5249 South Wabash Avenue.

Cosmopolitan has long been revered as a treasured beacon in, and at the heart of the Bronzeville /Washington Park community since its inception in 1923 and in 100 years, has never closed its doors or stopped serving those seeking the word of God.

Like so many of Chicago’s emerging Black churches at the dawn of the early, highly segregated 20th century, Cosmopolitan’s beginnings would be considered humble by today’s megachurch standards. Initial services were intermittently held in the home of Dr. Marjorie Stewart Joyner, at the Williamson Funeral Home, at Farren Elementary School, and St. Mary AME, (currently known as Cosmopolitan Community Church).

The founding church members were community-oriented and committed Christians. They worked hard during the early 1920’s, raised the money to build their own church and purchased the lots at 5247-49 South Wabash Avenue. The official founding of the church was on September 23, 1923, under the leadership of Dr. John Russell Harvey. Originally, the church was named The People’s Church and Cosmopolitan Community Center. Later, the church was renamed Cosmopolitan Community Church (CCC).

Finally – – Please note. The April 30th Cosmopolitan Community Church (CCC) birthday celebration honoring Pastor Emeritus Rev. Dr. Henry O. Hardy is only the exciting beginning of a 2023 year-long series of church-sponsored events, community, spiritual music and other programs and divine companionship opportunities. Stay tuned. More information to follow!