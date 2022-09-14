Catholic Foundation for Northwest Indiana hosting 2022 Red Mass

The 2022 Red Mass and free CLE/CPE Seminar, hosted by the Catholic Foundation for Northwest Indiana, has become an annual tradition for the legal and financial communities in Northwest Indiana. One hour of continuing education credit will be provided to attorneys and accountants, with no charge for attending the program.
Mass begins at 8:00 am Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Our Lady of Consolation Church, 8303 Taft in Merrillville and will be celebrated by Bishop Robert J. McClory. In the continuing education seminar following the Red Mass, guest speakers will be Attorney/ Former Banker Calvin Bellamy and Swartz Retson Senior Accountant/Former Banker Karin Clauson. Together they will address the daunting topic of “Life, Death and Taxes.” There will be a light breakfast after the Mass.
All faiths are welcome. Register at the Foundation website: catholicfuture.org. Contact Judy Holicky at [email protected] or 219-769-9292 x 268 for more information.