Carmax expands commitment to WNBA by becoming WNBA Changemaker

Launch of Expanded Partnership Includes WNBA League Pass Test Drive by CarMax and Impactful Programs for WNBA Players

As the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) embarks on its 27th season, the league announced today that CarMax, the nation’s largest retailer of used cars, will become its latest WNBA Changemaker through a new multiyear agreement and partnership renewal. WNBA Changemakers are a collective of purpose-driven companies that harness their power to elevate women in sports and support the league’s mission around advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion. In addition to joining as a WNBA Changemaker, CarMax’s renewed commitment includes remaining as the Official Auto Retailer of both the WNBA and NBA, and the presenting partner of WNBA Tip-Off Presented by CarMax, which begins on opening night of the 2023 season on Friday, May 19.

“Through its dedication to the WNBA and its decision to step up to become one of our WNBA Changemakers, CarMax has demonstrated the commitment that women’s sports and the WNBA needs and deserves,” said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. “The WNBA Changemakers platform was designed to bring together like-minded companies to join us in elevating the WNBA and women’s sports. We look forward to continuing to work with CarMax who has been a leader in creatively supporting the league and featuring WNBA players in their ads.”

As an official WNBA Changemaker, CarMax will focus on driving the league’s overall brand awareness and building the brand of its players. The shared goal is to increase their visibility as professional athletes and diverse role models to drive impact for future generations.

“WNBA athletes are powerful role models for today’s youth through their display of confidence, teamwork, and leadership skills, both on and off the court. We hope that by elevating and increasing the visibility of these incredible athletes, we will also help girls in our communities feel inspired and empowered to reach their full potential,” said Sarah Lane, Vice President of Marketing at CarMax. “We’re honored to join the WNBA Changemakers and are deeply proud of our investment in raising the visibility of women’s sports to help create a level playing field for future generations.”

Beginning this season, CarMax will take a multiplatform approach to its role as a WNBA Changemaker to help drive brand awareness and visibility for the WNBA and its athletes through impactful storytelling and brand building opportunities, including:

WNBA League Pass Tip-Off Test Drive by CarMax : To celebrate CarMax becoming a WNBA Changemaker, fans will receive 10 days of complimentary WNBA League Pass, the league’s direct-to-consumer offering, featuring live out-of-market games as well as archived games, streamed through the WNBA App and WNBA.com. Fans will have the chance to take advantage of the first exclusive offering window from May 19-28, 2023. WNBA League Pass Test Drive by CarMax will additionally be made available to fans during select moments throughout the 2023 season, helping drive awareness and visibility for the WNBA and its incredible players. Visit leaguepass.wnba.com/home on the web or download the WNBA app on an Apple, Android, Roku, Chromecast, or Fire TV device between May 19-28, 2023 to take advantage of this offering. No credit card information is required.

Player Media Sessions: CarMax will host annual player media sessions for WNBA players. Representatives from CarMax, the league, and relevant partners will provide tools to help the WNBA players grow their own personal brand through media training and networking along with content output that showcases their personal journeys and growth.

CarMax will host annual player media sessions for WNBA players. Representatives from CarMax, the league, and relevant partners will provide tools to help the WNBA players grow their own personal brand through media training and networking along with content output that showcases their personal journeys and growth. WNBA Untold Stories: CarMax and the WNBA will collaborate on an annual content series to be distributed on league digital and social media platforms, as well as CarMax’s channels, which will tell the untold stories of WNBA players. The series will feature a variety of players each season, following their lives on-and-off the court.

CarMax’s renewed commitment with the WNBA and NBA and expanded role as a WNBA Changemaker is the latest development in CarMax’s journey to growing the company’s investment in women’s sports and athletes. The brand’s multi-year creative campaign featuring Sue Bird, Candace Parker, and Stephen Curry has been recognized nationally for its humorous commercial spots and celebrated for elevating women athletes and spotlighting their professional accolades.

“As a proud partner of CarMax, I’m thrilled to see their continued commitment to the WNBA as the newest WNBA Changemaker,” said Sue Bird. “With this meaningful collaboration, CarMax will continue to use its platform to elevate impactful stories, media coverage and community involvement. It is an honor to work with a brand that recognizes the value of investing in the WNBA and is dedicated to using its influence to drive brand awareness and amplify the visibility of the league’s incredible players.

“As the newest WNBA Changemaker, I’m excited to see CarMax’s vision come to life as they continue to uplift players of all backgrounds and champion women’s sports,” said Candace Parker.

“I’m excited to be partnered with an organization in CarMax that continues to demonstrate my shared value of supporting and empowering women’s sports,” said Stephen Curry. “I look forward to seeing the power that continued investment makes in the growth of the league and the visibility of all the WNBA’s amazing players.”

CarMax is also local team partner of the New York Liberty and Brooklyn Nets, Phoenix Mercury and Suns, and Washington Mystics and Wizards, as well as the LA Clippers and Golden State Warriors.

In addition to WNBA Tip-Off, CarMax will also become a featured partner of future marquee WNBA events such as the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup presented by Coinbase, AT&T WNBA All-Star, WNBA Live presented by U.S. Bank, and the WNBA Draft presented by State Farm®. As part of the partnership, CarMax will have an expanded presence in arenas and across the WNBA’s media and digital platforms, including through virtual signage.

CarMax joins a growing lineup of WNBA Changemakers including AT&T, the Official 5G Innovation Partner of the WNBA; Deloitte, the Official Professional Services Provider of the WNBA; Google, the Official Trends and Fan Insights Partner of the WNBA; Nike, the Official Outfitter of the WNBA; and U.S. Bank, the Official Bank of the WNBA.

About the WNBA

The WNBA, which will tip off its 27th season on May 19, is a bold, progressive basketball league that stands for the power of women. Featuring 12 teams, the W is a unique sports property that combines competition and entertainment with a commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion and social responsibility. Through its world-class athletes, the in-game fan experience, TV and digital broadcasts, digital and social content and community outreach programs, the league celebrates and elevates the game of basketball and the culture around it.

In 2020, the WNBA and the Women’s National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA) signed a groundbreaking eight-year CBA that charts a new course for women’s basketball – and women’s sports overall – with a focus on increased player compensation, improvements to the player experience, expanded career development opportunities and resources specifically tailored to the female professional athlete. Key elements of the agreement are supported through the league’s partnership platform, WNBA Changemakers, with AT&T, the WNBA’s Marquee Partner and inaugural Changemaker, as well as fellow inaugural Changemakers Deloitte and NIKE, Inc, and subsequent additions Google and U.S. Bank. During the 2020 season, the WNBA and WNBPA launched the WNBA Justice Movement forming the Social Justice Council with the mission of being a driving force of necessary change and continuing conversations about race and voting rights, among other important societal issues.

About CarMax​

CarMax, the nation’s largest retailer of used autos, revolutionized the automotive retail industry by driving integrity, honesty and transparency in every interaction. The company offers a truly personalized experience with the option for customers to do as much, or as little, online and in-store as they want. During the fiscal year ended February 28, 2023, CarMax sold approximately 810,000 used vehicles and 590,000 wholesale vehicles at its auctions. In addition, CarMax Auto Finance originated nearly $9 billion in receivables during fiscal 2023, adding to its nearly $17 billion portfolio. CarMax has over 240 stores, more than 30,000 associates, and is proud to have been recognized for 19 consecutive years as one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®. CarMax is committed to making a positive impact on people, communities and the environment. Learn more in the 2023 Responsibility Report. For more information, visit www.carmax.com.