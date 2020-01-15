Camelot Illinois awards grants to two organizations

In a recent announcement, Camelot Illinois recognized two organizations as the first recipients of the Camelot Illinois Grant Program, which helps fund non-profit initiatives that benefit communities across the state.

“As an Illinois company, we place great emphasis on social responsibility and are dedicated to providing much-needed support to organizations that are making a difference in our communities,” said Keith Horton, Acting General Manager Camelot Illinois. “Through our new grant program, we are able to partner with impactful organizations like Chicago Latino Caucus Foundation and Lost Boyz to do good for the people of Illinois.”

Camelot Illinois awarded the Chicago Latino Caucus Foundation $25,000 in grant funds to help provide resources and opportunities through its Leadership Academy. The Leadership Academy guides the next generation of Latino leaders by providing them with essential tools and support needed for success and helps create a talent pipeline to fulfill leadership gaps in both the public and private sectors.

“We are extremely proud and excited to have been part of the first wave of Camelot Illinois grant recipients,” said 36th Ward Alderman Gilbert Villegas, Chairman of the Chicago Latino Caucus Foundation. “Our foundation has worked diligently to mobilize and empower the Latino community, particularly at a time when our city is facing many challenges that require bold and innovative leadership to move us forward.”

“We’ve accomplished so much in a short period of time,” said Sonia Del Real, Executive Director of the Chicago Latino Caucus Foundation. “Receiving this grant speaks to Camelot’s faith in our program’s ability to have a measurable impact within the Latino community.”

Lost Boyz Inc. was also awarded a grant of $20,000 to support the organization’s efforts to address the social and emotional needs of Chicago’s youth boys and girls through organized sports and mentorship. Lost Boyz Inc. uses the benefits of team sports as a foundation, with additional services providing opportunities to improve academic performance, develop personal relationships and sense of community, experience cultural enrichment and participate in rewarding social recreation.

“Lost Boyz is extremely grateful to be a recipient of Camelot Illinois’ grant program,” said LaVonte Stewart, Founder and Executive Director of Lost Boyz Inc. “This support will further enhance our ability to positively impact the lives of children on Chicago’s south and west sides. ”

The Camelot Illinois Grant Program was launched in July 2019, and awards grants to eligible non-profit organizations four times per year. Annual grant reviews take place in January, April, July and October. Grants typically range from $5,000 to $25,000+ and will be used to fund programs that:

Foster educational opportunities

Support technology initiatives

Promote community and neighborhood development.

Interested applicants can find out how to apply and obtain more information about the Camelot Illinois Grant Program at www.camelotillinois.com.