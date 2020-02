Join the Resident Association of Greater Englewood and Teamwork Englewood for a community meeting Thursday, February 27th at Lindblom Math and Science Academy located at 6130 S. Wolcott from 5:30pm-7:30pm regarding the development of the former, now vacant Earle Elementary School. Meet the development team, share your feedback and hear about the current plans for this site.

