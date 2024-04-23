C4 Hosts Annual Gala Celebrating Community and Supporting Behavioral Health Programs

Community Counseling Centers of Chicago (C4) is set to host its annual Hope Through Healing Gala, a high-profile event aimed at celebrating the organization’s community impact while raising funds to support vital behavioral health programs.

The gala, scheduled for Thursday, April 25, 2024, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Fairlie Chicago, located at 339 N. Bell Avenue, promises an evening of music, dancing, and camaraderie. Emceed by multi-media personality Portia King, the event aims to raise $150,000 toward bolstering core behavioral health initiatives.

Kerri Brown, CEO of C4, emphasized the significance of the event, stating, “The Hope Through Healing Gala not only celebrates the tireless work of the C4 community but also serves as a crucial platform to garner support for our essential behavioral health programs.”

The gala will feature programmatic highlights, shedding light on C4’s mission and impact within the Chicago community. Attendees can also participate in a curated silent auction offering exclusive luxury items. Moreover, the event will include remarks from esteemed 2024 Award Honorees:

· C4 Community Champion Award – sponsored by Montrose Behavioral Health, presented to Illinois State Representative Hoan Huynh

· C4 Community Champion Award – sponsored by MTUSA, presented to Illinois State Senator Mike Simmons

· Commitment to Community Award – sponsored by Hartgrove/Garfield Hospital, presented to David Jones, Chief Behavioral Health Officer of the Office of Illinois Governor JB Pritzker

Tickets and additional information are available at https://givebutter.com/c/HopeGala2024