Tune in this Friday, July 30, at 8 PM ET / 7 PM CT / 6 PM PT for BusinessMakers: Breakout Leaders, a program celebrating our black business leaders and highlighting those who have impacted their successful careers, on our YouTube Channel.

The program will feature Orlando Ashford, Executive Chairman of Azamara Cruises; Janice Bryant Howroyd, Founder and CEO of The ActOne Group; Dr. Iris Cooper, Founder of Glory Foods; Frank Cooper, Global Chief Marketing Officer at BlackRock; Priscilla Sims Brown, President and CEO of Amalgamated Bank; Earl Stafford, Founder of UNITECH; and Benaree P. Wiley, Principal of The Wiley Group.

We hope you’ll join us for this compelling program!