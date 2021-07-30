fbpx
Friday, July 30, 2021
HomeChicagoCommunityBUSINESSMAKERS: BREAKOUT LEADERS
BusinessChicagoCommunity

BUSINESSMAKERS: BREAKOUT LEADERS

By The HistoryMakers
0
48
BUSINESSMAKERS: BREAKOUT LEADERS

Tune in this Friday, July 30, at 8 PM ET / 7 PM CT / 6 PM PT for BusinessMakers: Breakout Leaders, a program celebrating our black business leaders and highlighting those who have impacted their successful careers, on our YouTube Channel.

The program will feature Orlando Ashford, Executive Chairman of Azamara Cruises; Janice Bryant Howroyd, Founder and CEO of The ActOne Group; Dr. Iris Cooper, Founder of Glory Foods; Frank Cooper, Global Chief Marketing Officer at BlackRock; Priscilla Sims Brown, President and CEO of Amalgamated Bank; Earl Stafford, Founder of UNITECH; and Benaree P. Wiley, Principal of The Wiley Group.

We hope you’ll join us for this compelling program!

Previous articleBUSINESSMAKERS: BREAKOUT LEADERS
The HistoryMakers
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

newbold on COSBY’S CALLOUS CAPERS
nonye on Infected aboard CTA bus, former alderman warns all to continue wearing masks

EDITOR PICKS

© Chicago Crusader