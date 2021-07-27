The HistoryMakers

In honor of BusinessMakers: Breakout Leaders, we salute BlackRock Chief Marketing Officer Frank Cooper III, who speaks about how his career has taken him from law to music to business.

Frank Cooper joined BlackRock in 2017 as Global Chief Marketing Officer. Considered the largest asset manager in the world, BlackRock is responsible for more than $8 trillion in assets. In his position as CMO, Cooper shapes BlackRock’s global brand and marketing strategy for institutional and retail clients and oversees all digital marketing, branding and research and insights functions at the firm.

Cooper previously served as Chief Marketing and Creative Officer at BuzzFeed, a leading social content publisher, after serving as Chief Marketing Officer of Global Consumer Engagement for PepsiCo’s Global Beverage Group. A 1990 Harvard Law School graduate, Cooper began his career as an entertainment lawyer and later served as a senior executive at two of the most iconic music labels, Motownand Def Jam. Cooper’s work spans television, digital, short-form video, feature film, sports and music and he has been acknowledged by Fast Company magazine as one of the “100 Most Creative People in Business,” was a four time recipient of Billboard magazine‘s “Power 100,” and a recipient of AdColor‘s coveted “Legend” award.

To learn more about Frank Cooper, click here: https://rb.gy/pirnj9