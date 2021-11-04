Focusing on Financial Health: Charting the Path Toward Your Next Milestone

When was the last time you looked at your bank account balance? According to a survey, over 60% of Americans check their balance at least once a week. This habit, if practiced the right way, can put you on the path to achieving your financial goals.

Whether you’re looking to become financially independent, planning for a long-awaited vacation, or saving for a down payment to buy your first home, it’s important to become aware of the tools and skills available to help make your financial journey as smooth as possible.

Let’s talk about the basics first. Managing your money can be overwhelming, but it doesn’t need to be. Understanding things like budgeting, saving, paying your bills, and even building your credit score are skills that can help you at any stage of life. Even in difficult times, when so many are facing greater uncertainty around finances and job security, understanding core financial skills can be the difference-maker.