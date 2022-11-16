The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and Public Private Strategies Institute (PPSI) will host a webinar on Nov 16, 2022 at 11:00 AM in Eastern Time (US and Canada) as part of their Building a Better America: A Small Business Resource Community (BBA Resource Community) series.

The goal of this webinar will be to connect small businesses with critical resources and information about the Biden-Harris Administration’s policy agenda, including how the Inflation Reduction Act, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and American Rescue Plan create opportunities for small businesses.

Additionally, this webinar will feature training to help small businesses access and utilize these resources to grow their business and create great jobs. Through the BBA Resource Community, the SBA and PPSI will convene respected leaders from across business, government, advocacy, and economic development, to provide these briefings and training.

The BBA Resource Community will also provide opportunities for small business owners to expand their networks, connecting with vendors, lenders, and other key stakeholders that are critical for business success.

