Brown Skin Coffee soothes the soul one sip at a time

Photo caption:Brown Skin Coffee interior.

By Lisa D. DeNeal, Gary411News

Gary native and entrepreneur Shana Tate has created an escape from the daily grind with her cafe, Brown Skin Coffee, located at 1921 West 25th Ave., Suite 5E.

Planted on the north end of County Market Plaza, Brown Skin Coffee has caused a stir with a steady drove of people checking out the new business within the plaza that is seconds away from interstate 80/94. “I am overwhelmed by the response of people coming here, checking it out and enjoying everything,” Tate said as she sat at the cafe’s outdoor patio. “People have posted about enjoying Brown Skin Coffee on Facebook and Instagram. I am thankful for the support.”

This is the second Brown Skin Coffee location in Indiana. The first one opened last year in the town of Brownsburg, 28 minutes from Indianapolis. Tate, who lives in Indianapolis, said her goal is to have Brown Skin Coffee locations across the United States, but she knew she had to build one in her hometown.

While a grand opening ceremony was held on May 26, Brown Skin Coffee has been open to the public since its soft opening and a book signing featuring author Ben Clement on May 5. A ribbon-cutting took place May 24 with local dignitaries including third district City Councilwoman Mary Brown. “I am truly excited about this place. It is wonderful and shows that this is only the beginning of great things in Gary.”

State Senator Eddie Melton thanked Tate for bringing her vision to her hometown. “To be able to walk inside someone’s mind and vision makes me proud. I am proud of this establishment, and it is up to us in the community to continue to support it.”

County Market Plaza’s owner Mark Musleh said Brown Skin Coffee is the latest in building a good future for Gary. “I’ve been a part of Gary since the 1980s, and there is a good future for Gary. I don’t know why people talk bad about Gary. We have to come together to make the city better and it’s going to happen.”

Brown Skin Coffee doesn’t just serve a regular cup of Joe, but roasted coffees in various flavors like mushroom, chocolate and strawberry to name a few. Non-coffee drinkers can enjoy a selection of teas or relax with a glass of wine or purchase bottles of wine. There’s also a menu with sandwiches, chicken and waffles, a, ‘spartichoke’ dip that blends artichokes, spinach and goat cheese that is becoming a customer favorite and pastries.

Tate, a member of the Indiana Arts Council, also supports local visual and creative artists, using her establishments as art galleries. “The artwork customers see on the walls are by local artists. Not only can they display their work here, their works are available to purchase,” Tate said.

Patrons can also enjoy weekly, themed events like Wine Down Wednesdays and Karaoke Sundays.

“Wine Down Wednesdays features live music from local musicians. Karaoke Sundays will be fun and starts at 3 p.m. We will also have a Speakeasy Night with poetry. It can also include debates or conversations on various topics,” Tate said.

Brown Skin Coffee has book signings on tap. “I want the city to feel and know that this is a place for people to gather, relax and feel comfortable,” Tate added.