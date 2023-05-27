Brookfield Zoo announces Concerts for Conservation

This July, Brookfield Zoo will host its Concerts for Conservation, presented by Meijer, on Fridays and Saturdays, July 14-15 and 21-22. Zoogoers can bring their lawn chairs or blankets to the East Mall, while enjoying live music, food and drink offerings, and of course, seeing the animals. Each concert night will conclude with a spectacular 30-minute light show and dance party.

Concert goers can reserve their spots on the Zoo’s East Mall starting at 6 p.m. (VIP ticket holders at 5:30 p.m). Performances, which begin at 7:30 p.m., include:

Friday, July 14 – Soul Asylum with special guests The Verve Pipe

Saturday, July 15 – Macy Gray

Friday, July 21 – Vertical Horizon

Saturday, July 22 – Plain White T’s

Prior to each concert, guests can meet some of Brookfield Zoo’s animal ambassadors from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Additionally, they can stroll along the Big Cat walkway to see the African lions, Amur tiger, and snow leopards until 7 p.m.

Guests are welcome to bring along their own picnics (alcoholic beverages may be purchased inside the Zoo). Food selections are also available for purchase at the restaurants on the East Mall, including two food trucks—The Coop, which features hand-breaded chicken sandwiches, and Taco Caja with offerings of Mexican fare.

General concert ticket price is $45 ($40 for Brookfield Zoo members). The VIP ticket, which includes early access to the venue at 5:30 p.m. and free parking, is $55. Concerts for Conservation is a limited capacity event, and concert tickets are required for everyone, including Zoo members. To purchase tickets, visit CZS.org/ConcertsforConservation.

The mission of the Chicago Zoological Society is to inspire conservation leadership by connecting people to wildlife and nature. The Chicago Zoological Society is a private nonprofit organization that operates Brookfield Zoo on land owned by the Forest Preserves of Cook County.

The Society is known throughout the world for its international role in animal population management and wildlife conservation. Its Center for the Science of Animal Care and Welfare is at the forefront of animal care that strives to discover and implement innovative approaches to zoo animal management.

Brookfield Zoo is the first zoo in the world to be awarded the Humane Certified™ certification mark for the care and welfare of its animals, meeting American Humane Association’s rigorous certification standards. The Zoo is also accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks and Aquariums, and the International Marine Animal Trainers’ Association. Brookfield Zoo is located at 8400 31st Street in Brookfield, Illinois, between the Stevenson (I-55) and Eisenhower (I-290) expressways and also is accessible via the Tri-State Tollway (I-294), Metra commuter line, and CTA and PACE bus service. For further information, visit CZS.org.