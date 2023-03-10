Broadview MBC to host Pastor’s Installation Week March 12-19

Jeremiah 3:15 (KJV) says “and I will give you pastors according to mine heart, which shall feed you with knowledge and understanding.”

Broadview Missionary Baptist Church (BMBC) has had three Senior Pastors within its 54 years of ministry. The church recently announced plans to add its fourth senior pastor to the church’s long and storied history. The public is invited to join the church and guest speakers in an inaugural celebration for Pastor Jasper Paul Taylor, M.A., M.Div. – the new senior pastor of BMBC.

BMBC will be conducting an Installation Week from March 12-March 19, 2023, with the Pastor Installation Service on Saturday, March 18, at 10:00 a.m. at the church, where Dr. Joel D. Taylor, the father of Pastor Taylor, will be the main speaker. Doors will be open at 8:30 a.m. with first come-first serve seating and an opportunity to meet with Pastor Taylor and his family after the service.

The Installation Week will feature various keynote speakers, starting on Sunday, March 12, with former Senior Pastor Marvin G. Parker speaking during the Sunday worship service, starting at 11:00 a.m.

Dr. Charlie Dates of Salem Baptist Church/Progressive Baptist Church will continue the speakers’ series on Wednesday, March 15, at 7 p.m. during the Wednesday prayer service.

Pastor Marvin E. Wiley of Rock of Ages will close out the celebratory week by speaking at the worship service on Sunday, March 19 at 11:00 a.m.

Reverend Jasper Paul Taylor is a fourth-generation ordained minister of the gospel. Currently, he serves as the Senior Pastor-Elect of the Broadview Missionary Baptist Church of Broadview, Illinois. In addition to his religious leadership, Pastor Taylor also serves as the Executive Director of the Calahan Foundation NFP, which provides college scholarships, college mentoring, and community outreach.

Pastor Jasper attended Homewood-Flossmoor Community High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. He received his Bachelor of Arts in Music and Master of Arts in Organizational Leadership from Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, IL. While a student at Olivet, he earned the high honor of being selected as the Illinois Student Lincoln Laureate, an award given to one graduating senior from each respective college in Illinois for excellence in curricular and extracurricular activities. He obtained his Master of Divinity degree from Northern Theological Seminary in Lisle, IL, where he earned the Bryan F. Archibald award for outstanding preaching.

A gifted singer and songwriter, Rev. Jasper has written and released a single titled “The One” (2015). Before his current ministry assignment, Pastor Jasper served as Worship Pastor at Kankakee First Church in Kankakee, IL, and served as instructor and director of Olivet Nazarene University’s Gospel Choir from 2007-2017. During his time at Olivet, he designed and implemented the University’s multicultural student services programming.

Previously, Pastor Taylor served as the Third Vice-Moderator for the Christian Unity Baptist District Association and the Youth and Children’s Director for the Illinois National Baptist State Convention. He has regularly lectured for the National Baptist Convention of America International, Inc. for the Congress of Christian Education. Rev. Jasper is also a member of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. Most recently, the Chicago Defender recognized and inducted Rev. Jasper as a Man of Excellence.

Rev. Jasper is married to Valerie Calahan-Taylor, Manager of Calahan Funeral Home, Chicago, IL. They have one son, Jasper Paul Taylor II.

Join BMBC to experience a week of preaching, teaching and worship where together God is acknowledged and praised for what He has done, which is marvelous in His eyes.