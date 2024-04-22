BRITISH AIRWAYS TO MOVE O’HARE DEPARTURES TO TERMINAL 3 ON APRIL 25

Relocation by UK Flag Carrier from Terminal 5 Aims to Streamline Operations, Customer Service

The Chicago Department of Aviation (CDA) announced today that beginning on Thursday, April 25, British Airways departures from O’Hare International Airport will relocate from Terminal 5 to Terminal 3. The airline’s arrival service will continue in Terminal 5.

British Airways — which is the flag carrier of the United Kingdom — will operate on the gates of oneworld® alliance partner American Airlines, primarily using gate K19. The move is designed to streamline operations for the airline and improve the travel experience for customers.

“We welcome the move by British Airways of their departures service to Terminal 3, which will play an important role in the everyday operations of the revamped terminal,” CDA Commissioner Jamie L. Rhee said. “This move brings together the CDA’s vision of a new and improved Terminal 3 with British Airways improving and expanding resources for airline staff and Chicagoans traveling to the United Kingdom and beyond.”

Signage will be placed in Terminal 5 to direct British Airways passengers to the carrier’s new departures location.

“Having connected Chicago to Britain for 70 years, our commitment to the city remains stronger than ever,” said Neil Chernoff, British Airways Chief Planning and Strategy Officer. “The introduction of our third daily service to London, and our move to Terminal 3 alongside our Atlantic Joint Business partners, underscores our commitment to providing unparalleled service and convenience to our valued customers in Chicago.”

With British Airways shifting its O’Hare departures to Terminal 3, eligible passengers will be able to access the American Airlines Flagship® Lounge and Admirals Club® lounges. Both British Airways and American are members of oneworld the global airline alliance.

“Today we are happy to welcome our long-standing Atlantic Joint Business partner, British Airways, to Terminal 3, co-locating their departures alongside American Airlines and other oneworld members at Chicago O’Hare International Airport,” said Ben Humphrey, American’s Vice President of ORD Operations. “This strategic move will help us deliver a more seamless travel experience for our customers nationwide who are connecting through ORD to London and beyond.”

Along with British Airways and American, oneworld brings together 13 of the world’s top airlines including Alaska Airlines, Cathay Pacific, Finnair, Iberia, Japan Airlines, Malaysia Airlines, Qantas, Qatar Airways, Royal Air Maroc, Royal Jordanian, SriLankan Airlines, 26 affiliate airlines and a oneworld connect partner Fiji Airways. oneworld member airlines serve more than 900 global destinations, offering customers unparalleled access to more than 600 premium airport lounges, including two newly opened oneworld branded lounges, additional baggage allowances, the ability to earn and redeem miles across its network and fast-track security lanes at select airports. Collectively, oneworld members operate more than 12,600 flights daily.

Nine oneworld member airlines — including British Airways and American — provide service at O’Hare. British Airways will join American, Iberia Airlines and Japan Airlines as oneworld members that operate departures out of Terminal 3.

British Airways’ new departures terminal coincides with a planned renovation of Terminal 3, which will launch this spring. CDA was awarded a $40 million grant in February from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) to upgrade customer amenities, improve security screening and expand accessibility for passengers at the terminal. Both this year’s grant and a 2023 BIL grant of $50 million are the largest single BIL grant awarded to any airport in America.