CPD officers to get 20 percent raises in new $600 million contract

The Chicago Council on Tuesday, September 14, approved an eight-year contract with the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) that will give rank-and-file officers a total of 20 percent in raises.

The final vote was 40-8. Alderman Jason Ervin (28th Ward), who chairs the City Council Black Caucus, urged his colleagues to support the deal. He acknowledged the agreement is “not a finished product on police reform,” but said it is a step in improving accountability for police officers.

Amid criticism that more police reforms should have been demanded before the contract was approved, Mayor Lori Lightfoot stood by the agreement. She pledged to continue fighting for more police reforms in ongoing negotiations with the FOP, even if that means ultimately going to arbitration.

“We fought hard to get this contract done, and in my view, it took way too long, but that’s water under the bridge now. It’s been passed, we’re going to be moving forward, and we’re going to continue our negotiations with the FOP that ultimately will lead to arbitration on additional measures or some workload changes, as well as other additional reforms that I think are critically important to get into the contract,” she said.