Black unemployment lowest since pandemic began

The national unemployment rate for Blacks, Latinos, Asians and Whites dropped to its lowest since the pandemic began in 2020, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The latest figures show the national unemployment for Black Americans dropped to 6.9 percent in January. That figure is the lowest since January 2020, when the unemployment rate for Blacks over 16 was 6.3 percent. Last November, Black unemployment was even lower than last month at 6.5 percent.

The Black unemployment rate has been dropping during the pandemic as hiring increases and businesses return to normal operations.

Overall, the national unemployment rate for Whites, Latinos and Asians also dropped to near pre-pandemic levels. Last month, about 4.9 percent of Latinos were out of work and 3.6 percent of the nation’s Asian workers did not have a job, Labor statistics show. The unemployment rate for white Americans last month was 3.4 percent.