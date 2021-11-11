Bishop Grant says Rittenhouse trial is landmark status

The Kyle Rittenhouse trial is landmark in terms of race, social justice and civil rights because of the legal barriers already set up—like the names of those that Rittenhouse shot cannot be called victims. But it is one of several trials going on, including those of young Black men, that has Rainbow PUSH Coalition officials on alert.

Asked if these cases involving the deaths of young, Black males were connected, Bishop Grant said, “The common denominator is that they are young, Black males…Jacob Blake, Ahmaud Arbery, where with the use of preemptory challenges 11 whites and one Black will decide the fate of the three white men charged in the Arbery murder.

Bishop Grant said the case of Jelani Day, the 25-year-old Black Illinois State University graduate medical student who was found dead face down in the Illinois River, is another case based on race. Bishop Grant, Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr., his son, Jonathan Jackson, Carmen Bolden Day, the mother of Jelani Day, Rev. Courtney Carson, national Rainbow PUSH Coalition field director for Central Illinois, and Rev. Cameron Barnes, the Coalition’s national youth director, are calling for the FBI to lead this investigation. They also want Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul to also investigate the disappearance and the death of Jelani Day.