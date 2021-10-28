34th and 17th Wards would be taken away from Blacks under Latino ward map

Blacks would lose the 34th and 17th Wards and would have just 16 wards instead of 18 under a draft filed with the City Clerk’s office by the Latino Caucus.

The plan is one of several that will be proposed as the Chicago City Council moves toward remapping the city’s 50 wards by December 1, based on the 2020 Census.

As Chicago’s largest minority group, the City Council Latino Caucus is seeking more than its existing 13 wards to reflect its growing population that it says remains underrepresented at City Hall.

Under the Latino Caucus plan, Alderman Carrie Austin’s ward, which includes Morgan Park, Pullman and Roseland, would be moved to the Near North Side, where it would be 63 percent white.

Alderman Gilbert Villegas (36th Ward) said the move is not because of the federal indictment Austin faces, but rather to accommodate the explosive population downtown and along the lakefront.