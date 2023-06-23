Breaking barriers to healthcare: Uninsured South Side residents urged to attend virtual town hall

On Wednesday, June 28th, starting at 9:00 a.m., the South Side Healthy Community Organization (SSHCO) is inviting South Side residents without insurance or on Medicaid to a virtual town hall. You will hear about the free healthcare resources available, such as free nutritious food, free transportation to medical appointments and more.

During this event, attendees will:

● Learn about how to enroll in the SSHCO services

● Meet the organization’s new Community Advisory Council

● Be able to ask questions about free healthcare services and resources

SSHCO is dedicated to eliminating healthcare gaps in South Side communities and helping residents live healthier lives. The organization is comprised of 13 healthcare organizations – safety net hospitals, health systems, and Federally Qualified Health Centers — on the South Side of Chicago.

More information on the event can be found here.