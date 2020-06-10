Bonnie Pointer of the Pointer Sisters Dead at 69

By Soul Music

Bonnie Pointer, one of the famed Pointer Sisters, has died at 69.

“It is with great sadness that I have to announce to the fans of the Pointer Sisters that my sister Bonnie died this morning,” said Anita Pointer of her sister Patricia, known as Bonnie. “Our family is devastated. On behalf of my siblings and I and the entire Pointer family, we ask for your prayers at this time.”

The Grammy Award-winning singer began singing with her sisters more than 50 years ago, eventually renaming themselves as the Pointer Sisters. In 1973, they premiered their self-titled debut album, which contained their first hit “Yes We Can Can.”

“The Pointer Sisters would never have happened had it not been for Bonnie,” shared Anita.

The legendary quartet amassed several Top 10 hits throughout the 70’s and 80’s, including “Fire, “Fairytale” and “Neutron Dance.”

As a solo artist, Bonnie’s biggest hit was her cover “Heaven Must Have Sent you,” which settled in the No. 11 spot on the Hot 100 in 1979.

“Bonnie was my best friend and we talked every day,” added Anita. “We never had a fight in our life. I already miss her, and I will see her again one day.”

Bonnie is pre-deceased by her sister June Pointer and is survived by her brothers Aaron and Fritz and sisters Ruth and Anita Pointer.

This article originally appeared on Soul Music.