Bob Fioretti announces run for Cook County Board President

Citing the failures of Cook County Board President, Toni Preckwinkle, her dangerous policies on crime, reckless spending, and out-of-control taxes on Cook County residents — former Chicago 2nd Ward Alderman, and veteran attorney, Robert “Bob” W. Fioretti, is formally announcing his candidacy for Cook County Board President in the upcoming general election on November 8, 2022.
Bob Fioretti, a veteran attorney, and former Chicago 2nd Ward Alderman officially announced his candidacy on Wednesday, September 7 at Billy Goat Tavern, Lower 430 N. Michigan Avenue, Chicago.
Robert Fioretti is a veteran attorney who has been active in the Chicago community for many years. He worked as the senior supervising attorney of the general litigation division for the corporation counsel as part of Chicago Mayor Harold Washington’s administration.
He has been involved in more than 500 civil rights cases, and he has personal trial experiences that have led to more than 100 state and federal verdicts and appellate court decisions. He also has been appointed to numerous cases as an Illinois Special Assistant Attorney General and Special Assistant State’s Attorney.