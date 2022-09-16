Blood Drive in Support of Sickle Cell Disease Hosted by 100 Black Men of America

The blood that runs through our veins can ease the suffering of others and patients battling sickle cell disease need your help now.
To raise awareness, and in commemoration of Sickle Cell Awareness Month, 100 Black Men of America, National Black Nurses Association, and the The National Pan-Hellenic Council have partnered with the American Red Cross of Illinois to host a sickle cell blood drive on Sunday, September 18, 2022 from 11 AM to 4 PM at Malcolm X College, 1900 W. Jackson Boulevard, Chicago, IL.
“We’re excited to partner with national, as well as local organizations, who are critical to building trust, sharing information and working together to engage new donors and help save lives,” stated Celena Roldán, Chief Executive Officer, American Red Cross of Illinois. “Together, the Red Cross and 100 Black Men of America are partnering to expand blood donation opportunities in Black communities and help combat the health disparities that disproportionately affect Black and African Americans, like sickle cell, chronic illnesses, complications from childbirth, and trauma-related accidents.”
More than 100,000 people live with sickle cell disease nationwide, and the majority of patients are of African descent. Patients often rely on regular blood transfusions to help manage disease complications, which may include severe pain, organ failure, and even stroke. Many individuals who are Black have distinct markers on their red blood cells that make their blood donations the most compatible match for helping patients with sickle cell disease.
Donors can take action today by scheduling a blood donation appointment for this upcoming blood drive at RedCrossBlood.org, by downloading the Blood Donor App, or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS. Donors can input the blood drive Sponsor Code:100BMCHI for this blood drive.
WHAT: 100 Black Men of America Blood Drive
WHERE: Malcolm X College, 1900 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, 60612
WHEN: Sunday, September 18, 2022
TIME: 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM
HOW: Make an appointment here or visit www.redcrossblood.org to find an appointment at an upcoming blood drive
To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.
The American Red Cross is providing the following b-roll for media use: https://vimeo.com/736959087/61ec37e37e. For additional information, please call 312.907.0520.
About the American Red Cross of Illinois
The American Red Cross of Illinois serves 12.4 million people in 88 counties in Illinois, Iowa and Missouri including Adams, Bond, Boone, Brown, Bureau, Carroll, Cass, Champaign, Christian, Clark, Clay, Clinton, Cook, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, DeKalb, De Witt, Douglas, DuPage, Edgar, Effingham, Fayette, Ford, Franklin, Fulton, Green, Grundy, Hamilton, Hancock, Henderson, Henry, Iroquois, Jasper, Jefferson, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Knox, LaSalle, Lake, Lee, Livingston, Logan, Macon, Macoupin, Marion, Marshall, Mason, McDonough, McHenry, McLean, Menard, Mercer, Montgomery, Morgan, Moultrie, Ogle, Peoria, Perry, Piatt, Pike, Putnam, Richland, Rock Island, Sangamon, Schuyler, Scott, Shelby, Stark, Stephenson, Tazewell, Vermillion, Warren, Washington, Whiteside, Will, Williamson Winnebago, Woodford. Iowa: Lee, Muscatine, Scott and Van Buren. Missouri: Clark, Lewis, Marion and Ralls. The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit us at Redcross.org/Illinois or visit us on Facebook, Instagramand Twitter @RedCrossIL.