Black Music Month conjures unforgettable “blasts from the past” and contrasts!

Before I ever got behind a broadcast microphone in high school, I loved music… especially Black music! Not exclusively, but down to the bone. I loved WMPP Radio, you know, the local dawn-to-dusk station in Gary with folks like Dr. Rock and J.J. the Deejay. Who can forget airwaves goddess Vivian Carter.

My big brothers Floyd and Bernard brought home 45s (single records) and every time they left, I pretended to be a disc jockey and “played radio” in elementary school. In my sophomore year at Roosevelt, I started a 15-minute program (“Soul Heaven”) on the WWCA evening show of legendary air personality Jesse Coopwood.

When the Gary Career Center opened two years later, I couldn’t wait to get on the air at WGVE playing the hits on “Do Your Thing.” It continued at Bloomington with the Shades of Soul singing group, the IU Soul Revue and the Love Men. Music has accompanied me through every phase of my life.

Before the pandemic, I loved 5th Sunday performances with the Men of the Mount choir at church. My favorite genre without a doubt is GOSPEL. But my appreciation for all Black music is enduring.

I know a lot of y’all feel the same way. I say all that to say June is NATIONAL BLACK MUSIC MONTH (though we do far too little to celebrate). That includes jazz, ragtime, swing, reggae, blues, gospel, rock & roll, hip-hop, rap, R&B, and soul recording artists, songwriters and producers.

In and around Gary, a long line of distinguished radio personalities were responsible for bringing us that great music. The list includes Pervis Spann, Herb Kent, Jim Raggs, Richard Steele and Buddy Bell. When so-called “race music” couldn’t be played to a crossover audience, these on-air personalities played the soundtracks of our lives.

There really is a unique niche filled by musicians of the Africana Diaspora. Some earnestly challenge the distinction, refusing to even acknowledge there is any such thing as BLACK music.

Some are being cynical. Some sincerely don’t understand. Well, “hear” it is. Listen to the greatest white jazz musicians ever. Then check out John Coltrane, Miles Davis, Louis Armstrong, Wes Montgomery, Dizzy Gillespie, Duke Ellington and Ramsey Lewis.

Take a minute to play the most heralded white choirs and Christian soloists you’ve ever heard. Then listen to James Cleveland, Shirley Caesar, Marvin Sapp, Mahalia Jackson, Kirk Franklin, Yolanda Adams and Donnie McClurken.

Pit the greatest white blues men against John Lee Hooker, B.B. King, Ma Rainey, and Bobby “Blue” Bland. Elvis vs. Chuck Berry. Jerry Lee Lewis vs. Little Richard. Taylor Swift vs. Beyoncé. The Osmonds vs. The Jacksons. Not claiming superiority. Just saying there is definitely a difference.

Want more proof? Compare the John Denver and Isaac Hayes’ recordings of “By the Time I Get to Phoenix;” Aretha Franklin and Carol King versions of “A Natural Woman;” Dolly Parton and Whitney Houston renditions of “I Will Always Love You” … you get the point. They may hit the same notes. But that one note is transformed into four or five notes for Black music. Runs. Improvisation. Scats. Brought from deeper within.

Now some will quickly argue there are white artists of a similar ilk and they are correct. Rod Stewart. Michael McDonald. Janis Joplin. Adele. Christina Aguilera. Michael Bolton. What do I say to that? That these rare individuals are admirably adept at performing BLACK music. You’re welcome.

My being capable of cooking delicious lasagna, spaghetti or ravioli does not make me Italian. Just good at it. Bottom line, Black music is genuinely a thing! We refuse to relinquish ownership but are more than happy to share! Class dismissed.

CIRCLE CITY CONNECTION by Vernon A. Williams is a series of essays on myriad topics that include social issues, human interest, entertainment and profiles of difference-makers who are forging change in a constantly evolving society. Williams is a 40-year veteran journalist based in Indianapolis, IN – commonly referred to as The Circle City. Send comments or questions to: [email protected].