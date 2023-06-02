Black lawmakers caucus to host town halls statewide

Photo caption: Members are: back row, left to right, Rep. John Bartlett, Sen. Greg Taylor, Rep. Earl Harris Jr., Rep. Greg Porter, Rep. Renee Pack, Rep. Ragen Hatcher, Sen. Lonnie Randolph, Sen. Eddie Melton. front row, left to right, Rep. Vanessa Summers, Rep. Cherrish Pryor, Rep. Robin Shackleford, Sen. Jean Breaux, Rep. Carolyn Jackson.

By Leslie Bonilla Muñiz, Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana’s 15-member Black Legislative Caucus will hold a six-part town hall series in municipalities across the state, the group announced Friday.

It billed the events as opportunities for Hoosiers to learn more about legislation passed in the most recent session, which ended in April, and speak ahead of next year’s session.

Caucus members plan stops in:

Indianapolis on June 3, 12-2 p.m. Eastern, at the Julia Carson Center (300 E. Fall Creek Parkway N. Drive)

on June 3, 12-2 p.m. Eastern, at the Julia Carson Center (300 E. Fall Creek Parkway N. Drive) Evansville on June 8, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Central, at the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Library (200 SE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd)

on June 8, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Central, at the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Library (200 SE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd) South Bend on June 24, 12-2 p.m. Eastern, at the UAW Local (1426 Main St.)

on June 24, 12-2 p.m. Eastern, at the UAW Local (1426 Main St.) Fort Wayne on July 29, 12-2 p.m. Eastern, at Purdue University Fort Wayne’s Walb Student Union Classic Ballroom (Union Circle Drive)

on July 29, 12-2 p.m. Eastern, at Purdue University Fort Wayne’s Walb Student Union Classic Ballroom (Union Circle Drive) Gary on August 5, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Central, at Indiana University Northwest’s Bergland Auditorium (3400 Broadway St.)

on August 5, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Central, at Indiana University Northwest’s Bergland Auditorium (3400 Broadway St.) Virtually via Zoom on August 9, 6-8 p.m. Eastern, at the following link.

The caucus includes 10 members of the House: Reps. John Bartlett, Earl Harris Jr., Ragen Hatcher, Carolyn Jackson, Renee Pack, Gregory W. Porter, Cherrish Pryor, Robin Shackleford, Vernon G. Smith and Vanessa Summers.

It also includes five members of the Senate: Sens. Jean Breaux, Andrea Hunley, Eddie Melton, Lonnie Randolph and Greg Taylor.

This article originally appeared on Indiana Capital Chronicle.