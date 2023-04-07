Bishop McClory invites the Northwest Indiana community to join in Holy Week and Easter services

Photo caption: Exterior of Cathedral of the Holy Angels in Gary

Most Reverend Robert J. McClory, Bishop, Diocese of Gary is eager to welcome all the Northwest Indiana community to join in Holy Week and Easter services. During the Lenten season (which began February 22), Bishop McClory invited the faithful to participate in a “plus-one” challenge. His challenge included different ways the faithful could deepen their spiritual journey, and especially encouraged sharing Jesus’ message of God’s redeeming love and mercy with others.

“In addition to Sunday Masses, I would encourage you to make it to one (or all) of the special Holy Week liturgies, particularly during the Triduum,” said the bishop in a recent message to the faithful. “You might consider going to the Mass of the Lord’s Supper on Holy Thursday, participating in a Good Friday service, or the Stations of the Cross. If you’ve never been to an Easter Vigil on Saturday night, make that one of your priorities.”

According to the bishop, Holy Week is a great way to “add something new, different, and additional to your celebration of Holy Week. Renewed by these liturgies, reach out with love to someone in need. Show someone the love of Jesus in a special, unexpected way.”

There are some beautiful and distinctive liturgies, including the Chrism Mass on Holy Thursday, April 6, at 10:30 a.m. at the Cathedral of the Holy Angels in Gary. People from across the diocese will gather to witness the blessing of holy oils for use in parishes throughout the upcoming year. During this celebration diocesan priests will together renew their priestly promises. Later, at 7 p.m., the bishop will be in Highland at St. James the Less for Mass of the Lord’s Supper.

On April 7, Good Friday, thousands are expected to gather at noon at the Shrine of Christ’s Passion in St. John, to join Bishop McClory as he leads them through the Stations of the Cross. He will go to St. Casimir for Mass of the Lord’s Passion at 3 p.m. in Hammond.

On Holy Saturday, April 8, the bishop will celebrate Easter Vigil Mass at 7:45 p.m. at Nativity of Our Savior, Portage. On Easter Sunday, April 9, Bishop McClory will celebrate Mass at 11 a.m. at the Cathedral of the Holy Angels in Gary.

Bishop McClory encourages everyone to explore schedules for the many services available through local parishes located in Northwest Indiana (see dcgary.org). Easter is a time to joyously receive the gift of salvation freely given by Jesus to all through his passion, death and resurrection.