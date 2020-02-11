Bill to require biennial lead testing in schools advances

The Indiana Senate passed Senate Bill (SB) 214, authored by State Senator Lonnie M. Randolph (D-East Chicago) on February 3, 2020.

SB 214 would require all schools in Lake County to test their school drinking water for lead every two years. Senator Randolph made the following comments on the passage of his bill: “Lead was first found in the soil around the USS Lead Facility in East Chicago in 1985. Although the site has had some clean up, it was still placed on the National Priorities List for the worst contaminated sites in the United States in 2009. It is time that we finally do something to ensure that our children are not exposed to harmful lead.

“I have been working on this legislation for several years and I am happy to see it gain bipartisan support this session. This bill will make certain that our schools are a safe place for Hoosier children and opens the door for future measures to combat lead poisoning.”

SB 214 now moves to the House of Representatives for further consideration.