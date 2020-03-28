“Behind Her Faith” is new series on Black streaming site UMC

By Elaine Hegwood Bowen, MSJ

The first streaming service for Black television and film, Urban Movie Channel (UMC), is offering new subscribers a 30-day free trial (use code: UMCFREE30) just in time for the premiere of its new four-part original series “Behind Her Faith.” The first episode of “Behind Her Faith” aired on Thursday, March 26, and new episodes will air on the following Thursdays through April 16.

The series features Black female A-list stars sharing their “faith walk” experiences and gems of advice for others. They discuss when they realized that God had entered their lives—or when their faith was tested and they leaned on a higher power for direction.

Among the stars are actress Niecy Nash, who delivered an award-worthy performance in Ava DuVernay’s “When They See Us;” actress and producer Essence Atkins; Angelica Nwanda, founder and CEO of the “The Shade Room” and actress and writer Aisha Hinds.

The subscription only service features quality content that showcases feature films, documentaries, original series, stand-up comedy, and other exclusive content for African-American and urban audiences. Some titles include “Release,” “Marriage Boot Camp,” “Monogamy,” “All of Us” and “Young, Gifted & Classical: The Making of a Maestro.”

And from one of the most iconic basketball films of all time, to Nick Cannon’s early 2000s romantic comedy, the streaming service also has classics like “Above The Rim,” “Lean On Me” and “Love Don’t Cost A Thing.” Also “Monogamy,” directed by Craig Ross, Jr., is available, as well as the Nina Simone feature “Nina,” starting Zoe Saldana. See for yourself a biopic about the late singer and activist that generated much controversy. There’s also comedy with Gary Owens and Nephew Tommy, as well as a few soul-stirring shorts that pack much tension and drama in less than 20 minutes.

A great series, “A House Divided,” stars Demetria McKinney, Lawrence Hilton Jacobs, Brad James and Paula Jai Parker. It follows the members of a wealthy, prominent family in Los Angeles who deal with the loss of the family’s matriarch while uncovering and facing a variety of secrets and scandals.

New content is added weekly, and a streaming subscription isn’t that expensive. A monthly subscription to the first and largest streaming service for Black TV and film costs $4.99, and an annual subscription costs $49.99. UMC is offering new subscribers the opportunity to enjoy a free 30-day trial subscription (as opposed to only a 7-day trial) to check the streaming service out.

You will need to set up an account with billing information and don’t forget to use the

UMCFREE30 code when signing up. Once your 30-day trial is over, then you will be charged the monthly rate until you cancel your subscription. For more information, visit UMC.tv.