Bargaining breaks down at Chicago State University after administration fails students, faculty and staff once again

Photo source: University Professionals of Illinois Local 4100 CSU Chapter

Strike will enter Day 6 on Monday, April 10

After agreeing to negotiate today, the Chicago State University administration failed students, faculty, and staff once again by refusing to make any movement on their previous proposals, which have already been rejected by union members. This is the third bargaining session in a row during which the administration has returned to the table with nothing new to offer.



The 160 faculty and staff members in the Chicago State University chapter of the University Professionals of Illinois (CSU UPI Local 4100) were forced to the picket lines on April 3 after nearly one year of bargaining. They will return to the picket line for Day 6 of their strike on Monday, April 10, after observing the long holiday weekend.



“We’re extremely disappointed that the administration agreed to bargain today, only to again come unprepared and unwilling to do what is necessary to end this strike,” said Dr. Valerie Goss, president of CSU UPI and a CSU alumni. “Our faculty and staff are tired of this administration’s claims that they value us and our students when their actions repeatedly prove otherwise. It’s time to get this done.”



After more than two dozen bargaining sessions, the union and administration have yet to resolve critical issues of workload and compensation. CSU faculty and staff are among the lowest paid professionals in the state compared to peer institutions. At the same time, CSU President Scott’s contract makes her one of the highest paid university leaders in Illinois, with a total salary package of nearly half a million dollars per year and benefits that include a university car and a President’s Mansion.



Union members and students continue to ask, “Where is President Scott?” The president has not attended a single bargaining session since negotiations began last year.



“Our members are dedicated to our incredible students, so many of whom have been on the picket lines supporting us every day,” added Goss. “We are proud to work at Illinois’ only Predominantly Black Institution and to play an important role in improving students’ futures and strengthening the community. We deserve to be treated with respect and paid like the professionals we are. President Scott, hear us: We will not settle for less.”



Members are scheduled to picket again on Monday at 10:30 AM, with a rally at 12 PM (noon) at the Cook Administrative Building.



WHAT: CSU Faculty and Staff on Strike – Day 6



WHO: Members of the Chicago State University chapter of the University Professionals of Illinois (CSU UPI, Local 4100)



WHEN: MONDAY, APRIL 10 – Picketing at 10:30 AM, rally at 12 PM (noon)



WHERE: CSU campus, 9501 S. King Drive, Chicago, IL 60628

Picketing: 95th and King Dr. – Rally: In front of Cook Administrative Building

(Parking is available on the street, or pay to park in the campus lot.)



Other unionized faculty and staff across Illinois are also encountering difficult bargaining. Employees at Eastern Illinois University went on strike today, and their colleagues at Governors State University (GSU) may not be far behind. Faculty and staff at GSU are negotiating today, but are prepared to strike as early as Monday, April 10 if they cannot secure a fair agreement.



“At campuses across Illinois, faculty and staff are telling university administrators that they need to get their priorities straight,” said John Miller, president of the University Professionals of Illinois, the local union for the CSU, EIU, and GSU chapters. “The presidents of these universities have the resources to provide what students, faculty and staff need, but are investing in other priorities. Our members are standing up for our students.”



No additional bargaining sessions are currently scheduled at CSU. The union stands ready to hold productive bargaining at any time.