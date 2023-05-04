Bally’s Chicago hiring all positions

Will Provide Hundreds of Jobs, Workforce Development Opportunities Across Chicago

Bally’s Chicago Casino is now accepting applications for all positions associated with its Grand Opening at the historic downtown Medinah Temple location. Bally’s Chicago will offer local residents specialized job training for life-changing careers. The casino is recruiting from all Chicago neighborhoods and communities and available positions are posted effective May 3, 2023, on www.ballyschicago.com.

“We are thrilled to announce Bally’s Chicago Casino has posted all positions required to open and operate our Medinah Temple location. We are creating hundreds of new opportunities for the City of Chicago and are looking to hire a talented and diverse team to join us in providing our guests with exceptional gaming and entertainment experiences,” said Ameet Patel, Senior VP, and Regional General Manager of Bally’s Corporation. “The Chicago Team is hard at work every day, making sure these opportunities are available across the city.”

Bally’s Chicago is currently hiring for the following positions:

Casino Cashiers

Casino Housekeeping

Culinary

Facilities

Food & Beverage

Finance

Marketing

Player Services / Guest Service

Slots / Slot Techs

Security – Surveillance

Table Games

Experienced Dealers

Table Games

Dealer’s School

Wardrobe

Warehouse

To view all available positions, go to www.ballyschicago.com. Interested individuals 21 and older are invited to complete their application and submit any relevant documentation – resumes, cover letter, certification, etc. Applicants who receive employment offers will be required to obtain an Illinois gaming license. Under state law, applicants for casino occupations must meet Illinois Gaming Board (IGB) employment requirements. In addition, Bally’s Chicago must meet IGB regulatory and statutory requirements prior to beginning gaming operations.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537)

About Bally’s Chicago

Bally’s Chicago is a $1.7 billion destination casino, entertainment, and hotel offering that will showcase “The Best of Chicago” arts and culture, food and sports, and curated dining and entertainment experiences. Located on the 30-acre Chicago Tribune Publishing Center at the intersection of Chicago Avenue and Halsted Street, Bally’s Chicago will transform this currently underutilized site into a major economic driver for the city.

Among other features and amenities, Bally’s Chicago will include 3,400 slots, 170 table games, 10 food and beverage venues, a 500-room hotel tower with a rooftop bar, a 3,000-seat / 65,000- square foot entertainment center, a 20,000-square foot exhibition, and outdoor green space including an expansive public riverwalk with a water taxi stop. The project also provides Bally’s with the exclusive right to operate a temporary casino for up to three years while the permanent casino resort is constructed.

For more information on Bally’s Chicago, visit www.ballyschicago.com.

About Bally’s Corporation

Bally’s Corporation is a global casino-entertainment company with a growing omni-channel presence of Online Sports Betting and iGaming offerings. It currently owns and manages 15 casinos across 10 states, a horse racetrack in Colorado, and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Bally’s Interactive International, formerly Gamesys Group, a leading, global, online gaming operator, Bally Bet, a first-in-class sports betting platform, and Bally Casino, a growing iCasino platform.

With 10,500 employees, Bally’s casino operations include approximately 15,000 slot machines, 600 table games, and 5,300 hotel rooms. Upon completing the construction of a temporary casino facility in Chicago, IL, and a land-based casino near the Nittany Mall in State College, PA, Bally’s will own and manage 17 casinos across 11 states. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the “ BALY “ ticker.