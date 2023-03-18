Attorney General Raoul charges Illinois Lottery employee for stealing and redeeming winning lottery tickets

Photo caption: Attorney General Kwame Raoul

Second Defendant Also Charged for Redeeming Stolen Tickets



Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced his office charged an Illinois Department of the Lottery employee on Wednesday for allegedly stealing books of instant lottery tickets and redeeming winning tickets for cash. A co-defendant is also accused of participating in the scheme by redeeming additional stolen tickets for cash.

Attorney General Raoul charged Illinois Lottery employee Dean F. Derrick, 57, of Springfield, Illinois, with four counts of theft of governmental property greater than $500 but less than $10,000, Class 2 felonies punishable by three to seven years in prison; seven counts of official misconduct, Class 3 felonies punishable by two to five years in prison; and three counts of wire fraud, Class 3 felonies punishable by two to five years in prison. Derrick surrendered to the Sangamon County Jail on Wednesday after an arrest warrant was issued by the court. His bond was set at $15,000, and his next court date is scheduled for March 30.

Raoul also charged Frazier R. Mack, 24, of Springfield, Illinois, with two counts of theft of governmental property greater than $500 but less than $10,000, Class 2 felonies punishable by three to seven years in prison. Mack was also arrested on Wednesday and bond was set at $15,000. His next court date is scheduled for March 30.

“State employees are charged with carrying out the work of the public. That trust is broken when an individual seeks to personally profit from their position,” Raoul said. “I appreciate the partnerships of both the Illinois State Police and the Illinois Lottery in this investigation, and I will continue working to hold public employees accountable for abusing their positions and taking advantage of the public.”

According to Raoul, Dean Derrick allegedly stole books of instant lottery tickets from retailers while working in his official capacity as a Lottery sales representative for the Illinois Lottery. Derrick removed certain books, which he then took to separate retailers to redeem for prize money. Raoul alleges Derrick gave a certain number of stolen winning tickets to Mack, who also redeemed the winning tickets. The alleged offenses occurred between March 23, 2022 and April 13, 2022.

“The Department of the Lottery collaborated closely with authorities as soon as we became aware of the matter. Our dedicated sales representatives are entrusted with safeguarding instant tickets in their possession, and they take that work very seriously. Allegations of this nature are extremely rare, and we work closely with authorities to investigate and prosecute any such issues,” said Illinois Lottery Director Harold Mays.

“The Illinois State Police pursues any state employee committing malfeasance and criminal behavior,” said Illinois State Police Director Brendan F. Kelly. “ISP continues to work with the Attorney General’s Office and the Illinois Lottery to bring these individuals to justice and maintain the people’s trust.”

The public is reminded the defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Assistant Attorneys General Haley Bookhout and Mara Somlo are prosecuting the case for Raoul’s Public Integrity Bureau.