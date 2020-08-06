AT HOME CHICAGO BLUES CONCERT this Thursday, August 6, 7pm

New ‘Trading 4s’ concert & conversation series features sets by Chicago Blues masters

Toronzo Cannon, Donna Herula, Katherine Davis and Harlan Terson

Donations benefit the musicians and North Lawndale’s Firehouse Community Center for the Arts

WHAT

AT HOME CHICAGO BLUES ‘Trading 4s’ is a new pay-what-you-can Blues concert & conversation series hosted by acclaimed guitarist, Delmark recording artist and bandleader Dave Specter and streaming live on the 1st and 3rd Thursday of every month.

This week’s A-list session will feature sets and behind-the-scenes storytelling by Alligator Records’ electric blues guitarist Toronzo Cannon, plus acoustic slide guitarist Donna Herula, vocalist Katherine Davis and Delmark’s electric bassist Harlan Terson.

WHEN

This Thursday, August 6, from 7-8pm (CT) and then the 1st and 3rd Thursday of every month.

WHERE

Visit https://athomechicagoblues.com to enjoy songs and stories from the comfort of your couch, at peace on your porch or wherever you dig watching contemporary Chicago Blues greats practicing their craft. And if Thursdays don’t work, past concerts also available for viewing anytime, here https://bit.ly/seeChicagoBlues

WHY

AT HOME CHICAGO BLUES concerts are intentionally ‘pay-what-you-can’ so as to not limit access to anyone seeking a live concert experience during this tenuous time.

For those viewers who are able to contribute, a ‘virtual tip’ jar located at https://athomechicagoblues.com/support-the-artists provides compensation for the performers in addition to supporting the Firehouse Community Art Center in the North Lawndale neighborhood. Under the direction of Pastor Phil Jackson, its mission is to interrupt the cycle of violence among youth and young adults in North Lawndale through the power of the arts. Nationally, monies also benefit The Blues Foundation’s COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund for Performing Blues Artists.

MORE INFORMATION

The AT HOME CHICAGO BLUES concert series is presented by the new Chicago Blues Network, a community of interest connecting Chicago Blues Masters with global Chicago Blues followers, put together by Chicago Blues fan and student Scott Weil to encompass a wide range of Blues instruction and programming including the original Chicago Blues Boot Camp.

Visit https://athomechicagoblues.com/ for more information.