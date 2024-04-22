As We celebrate Care Workers Recognition Month Care Workers Are Organizing And Mobilizing

In recognition of the month of April as “Care Workers Recognition Month,” American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) President Lee Saunders recently attended and offered remarks at the “Care Can’t Wait” event in Washington, DC honoring the nation’s care givers. President Biden also offered remarks at the event.

In addition to attending the “Care Can’t Wait” event, AFSCME President Saunders also released the following statement:

“Care workers are an essential part of our lives – whether providing early childhood education, end of life care or supporting people with disabilities. This month, we are honored to shine a light on the important work they do and recognize their struggle for dignity and respect. For too long, care workers, who are overwhelmingly women of color, have been underpaid and overlooked. By organizing for fair wages, safer working conditions and a voice on the job, they are building power and improving their profession.

“The Biden administration has followed up this recognition with action. The American Rescue Plan invested $60 billion in the care economy, keeping hundreds of thousands of providers’ doors open during the worst of the pandemic. And thanks to the White House’s tax credit expansions, nearly 300,000 child care workers are receiving financial relief.

“Without question, we need to do more to strengthen the care economy. But care workers have a champion in President Biden who supports their organizing and believes in their fight.”