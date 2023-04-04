April Fool’s drawing mints a millionaire

It’s no joke, one lucky Illinois iLottery player is a million dollars richer after a big win in the Lotto drawing on April Fool’s Day.

The winning ticket matched all six numbers, 10-19-25-30-33-37, in the Lotto Million 2 drawing on Saturday, April 1. The ticket was purchased online.

This is the first Lotto millionaire of 2023. The Illinois Lotto game was revamped in April 2021 to add two more drawings in addition to the jackpot – Lotto Million 1 and Lotto Million 2 – for three total chances to become a millionaire with every drawing. Since then, 22 Lotto players have won a million dollars or more playing the Lotto.

In total, nearly 114,000 winning tickets were sold in Saturday night’s Lotto drawing.

The lucky Lotto winners have one year from the date of the winning draw in which to claim their prize.

Lotto is an Illinois-only game that is played three times a week on Monday, Thursday and Saturday with evening drawings at 9:22pm. The current Lotto jackpot is $12.8 million for tonight’s draw, Monday, April 3rd.

About the Illinois Lottery:

Founded in 1974, the Illinois Lottery has contributed over $24 billion (since 1985) to the state’s Common School Fund to assist K-12 public schools, as well as hundreds of millions of dollars to the Capital Projects Fund and to special causes. For more information, visit IllinoisLottery.com.