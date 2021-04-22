Applications being accepted for Rental Assistance through April 30

Households can be eligible for up to six months of assistance

The Chicago Department of Family and Support Services (DFSS) recently announced that residents can apply online for the Rental Assistance Program (RAP) at Chicago.gov/fss/RAP through April 30 at 11:59 p.m. Paper applications are also available and will be accepted at any of the City’s six community service centers.

“It is important now more than ever that we meet people where they are and ensure helpful resources are readily available and just a click away,” said DFSS Acting Commissioner Brandie Knazze. “Initiatives like the rental assistance program are essential for families across the City to remain housed and limiting barriers to this type of financial assistance is our top priority.”

To qualify for assistance, households must currently reside in a rental unit, meet eligibility requirements, and have experienced a documented crisis or emergency within the last 90 days, such as:

Temporary loss of income

Fire or flood

Court order to vacate (foreclosure or eviction)

Domestic violence

Assistance includes payment of future rent or rent arrears, and security deposits in cases of fire, flood, foreclosure, domestic violence or eviction. The property owner or manager must agree to participate in the household’s eligibility verification. Funded federally through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the CARES Act, DFSS has administered $2.1 million in rental assistance to eligible households in Chicago since August 2020.

The DFSS Homeless Services Division plays a key role in managing citywide outreach, prevention, shelter and supportive housing services for Chicago residents experiencing homelessness. The Division currently manages funding from 11 different sources and nearly 200 contracts with 52 delegate agencies to administer homeless services at 96 citywide locations. Residents can access homeless services by calling 3-1-1 and online at Chicago.gov/homeless.