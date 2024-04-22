Annie Ruth Mitchell marks Centennial Milestone

As Annie Ruth Mitchell, affectionately known as Mother Mitchell, reaches her remarkable milestone of turning 100 years old, her family is gearing up for a celebration that spans generations and echoes a century of life’s journey. Set to take place on April 25, 2024, at the Chateau Banquet Hall in Merrillville, Indiana, the festivities will honor a woman whose life has been deeply intertwined with the fabric of Gary, Indiana.

Born in Alabama, Mitchell relocated to the industrial heartland of Gary at the tender age of five, where she would spend the entirety of her century-long journey. Growing up in the vibrant community, Mitchell attended Gary Roosevelt High School, determined to carve her path despite the economic challenges that loomed.

Married and mother to six children, Mitchell faced adversity with resilience and unwavering faith. Her daughter, Tersina Jones, fondly recalls how their mother shielded them from the hardships they faced, creating an environment filled with love and security. “We never knew it or felt it,” Jones reminisces.

Despite her early departure from formal education, Mitchell’s thirst for knowledge never waned. She returned to night school, culminating her academic journey by graduating with the Gary Roosevelt High School Class of 1972, a testament to her perseverance and determination.

When asked about the secret to Mitchell’s longevity, her family points to her unwavering devotion to faith and her steadfast refusal to engage in gossip. “Mother Mitchell is someone who loves the Lord and praises him daily,” they affirm.

A fixture in her local church community, Mitchell’s zest for life is infectious. Despite never learning to drive, she navigated Gary with ease, her church home shifting over the years but her faith remaining steadfast. Today, she finds solace in New Life Fellowship.

Beyond her spiritual pursuits, Mitchell finds joy in simple pleasures – from cultivating her garden to savoring herbal teas and singing hymns. Her singing talent has even taken her to unexpected heights, from soothing nervous fellow passengers on her inaugural airplane journey to performing with the Washington Park Senior Citizen Choir.

Mother Mitchell flew on an airplane for the first time in ’85 to attend a graduation in Florida. Of course, she was a little nervous so she began to sing. No one complained on the flight. A few passengers nearby understood and encouraged her to continue.

Having witnessed pivotal moments in history, including the election of the first African American President Barack Obama, Mitchell’s favorite reads, “Becoming” by Michelle Obama and the Bible, reflect her deep-rooted connection to her heritage and faith.

In a heartfelt tribute penned by her granddaughter, Mitchell’s indelible impact on her family shines through. “Through God’s grace and mercy, we’re excited to celebrate 100 years of life with Mother Annie Ruth Mitchell,” the message reads. “We’re so blessed to have five generations of love and cherish every moment with her.”

As Annie Ruth Mitchell prepares to embark on her next journey, her legacy of resilience, faith, and love serves as a guiding light for all who have been fortunate enough to know her. Happy Birthday, Mother Mitchell – a century of grace, love, and inspiration.