AMERICANS CAN NO LONGER AFFORD THE LUXURY OF MORAL NEUTRALITY

That is neither a revelation nor a novel concept. But during times like these – when the faith and aspirations of many are drowned out by all the deafening screams of doubt, cynicism, confusion, division, and selfishness – we need to remind ourselves of our potential.

The summer Olympics is an example. When American athletes of all races joined to compete under the single banner of Team USA, no one distinguished color, ethnicity, religion, or orientation. The common mission obliterated any political or cultural differences.

Why can’t we broadly apply this wonderful example of exuding our better angels when it comes to myriad areas of critical concern across our society. The immediate and easiest response to that hopeful proposition is that people are entrenched in individual agendas, and the chasms are far too broad to cross.

There are also some who don’t believe in the power of change, despite the wonderful lessons of history that prove otherwise. As we become further removed from periods of transformational movements in history, skepticism grows over whether a person or group of people can make a difference.