Alzheimer’s Association and Kroc Community Center Chicago host Release The Silence Conference

The Alzheimer’s Association Illinois Chapter will host Release The Silence Conference on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Designed to educate our community, future caregivers, and the healthcare industry about Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. The conference is designed for those who are caregivers of a person with Alzheimer’s, individuals who want to learn more about the disease as well as professionals wanting to understand the health disparities which affect individuals in the African American community.

Alzheimer’s Association Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer, Carl V. Hill, Ph.D., MPH, will share his insight on the work he is leading to strengthen the Association’s outreach to all populations with emphasis on providing underserved and disproportionately affected communities with resources and support to address the Alzheimer’s crisis.

This event will be held from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and will feature a variety of speakers addressing the latest treatment options, myths and misconceptions about Alzheimer’s disease, knowing the signs and symptoms and much more.

“Our community is facing a major challenge: how to deal with the growing number of African-Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease and how best to support their unpaid family caregivers. Alzheimer’s disease impacts all races and ethnicities, but African-Americans are twice as likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease compared to Caucasians,” said Delia Jervier, Executive Director Alzheimer’s Association, Illinois Chapter.

In partnership with: WVON – Chi Eta Phi, Alpha Eta Chapter – The Kroc Center – Scottish Rite Prince Hall Masons and MyOwnDoctor. The Alzheimer’s Association is committed to providing access to resources and information to communities who need it the most and this event is part of this effort.

More facts released by the Alzheimer’s Association 2023 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and

Figures report include:

● Black caregivers provide more hours of care per week compared to White caregivers.

● Black male caregivers are 3.3 times more likely to experience financial burdens when compared

to Black female and White male and female dementia caregivers.

● Black, Hispanic and Asian American dementia caregivers indicate greater care demands, less

outside help/formal service use and greater depression compared with White caregivers

● Black and Hispanic caregivers noted poorer health prior to becoming a caregiver for a spouse

with dementia than those of similar race/background who did not become caregivers.

● Discrimination is also linked with depressive symptoms among Black American dementia caregivers.

Details:

The Kroc Community Center Chicago

1250 W. 119th Street

Chicago, IL 60643

Saturday, April 22

10:00AM – 2:00PM

Registration: bit.ly/ReleaseTheSilence

About the Alzheimer’s Association®: The Alzheimer’s Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Our mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s®. Visit alz.org or call 800.272-3900.