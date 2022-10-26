Alzheimer’s Association adding caregiver support group in Gary beginning in October

The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter is adding a caregiver support group in Gary. The group will meet on the 2nd Thursday of each month at 6:00 p.m. beginning in October at St. Timothy’s Church at 1601 West 25th Ave.

The group will be co-facilitated by Beverly Lewis, PhD and Patricia Tyson, RN, BSN.

“In order to take care of your loved one effectively, it is important to have unbiased caregiver support,” said Patricia Tyson, volunteer co-facilitator. “You need to be able to vent your feelings, or just exhale and sit in silence. The Alzheimer’s Association support group will offer that safe space where you can be with others who understand you and empathize with you. We care about the caregiver.”

The Alzheimer’s Association hosted an education program called Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia on Sunday, Sept. 25 after church services. Attendees learned about the impact of Alzheimer’s, the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia, stages and risk factors, current research, treatments available for some symptoms and free resources provided by the Alzheimer’s Association.

“Volunteers like Patricia and Beverly and community partners like St. Timothy’s are critical to our mission of providing care to all those affected by this disease, and we’re grateful for their support,” said Julie Collins, Northwest Indiana program manager, Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter. “The education program was a great way to learn about the disease and the resources available. The monthly support group will provide ongoing assistance to caregivers at every stage of the disease.”

All programs and support groups are free of charge. Registration is suggested but not required. Call the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900 to register or for more information.

The Helpline is also available, day or night, for immediate, confidential support. Master’s-level care consultants can offer crisis assistance, information on care planning and legal decisions, strategies to reduce caregiver stress and more.