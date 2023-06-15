Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity teams up with UCAN Chicago for anti-violence program on Chicago’s West Side

Starting on Saturday June 3, 2023, at 10:00 AM, the men of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. Iota Delta Lambda Chapter Ideal Education Foundation in collaboration with UCAN Chicago will host an anti-violence prevention program on the west side of Chicago. The program consists of three consecutive Saturdays staring on June 3rd, 10th, and 17th with the last day occurring on the Sunday the 18th .

The anti-violence prevention program will take place at UCAN Chicago 3605 W. Fillmore from 10AM to 7PM. The program will serve young men between the ages of 13 to 19. The program which is based on the 7 Habits for Highly Effective Teens by Sean Covey, will consist of morning workshops and cultural field trips in the afternoon.

Ideal Education Foundation received a violence prevention grant from the State of Illinois. “We work hard in providing positive opportunities for young men to experience. Our efforts with UCAN and others to eliminate gun violence in Chicago is a priority of ours,” states Marcus Payne, Executive Director of Ideal Education Foundation.

“It is important that we as an organization that believes in the better making men, continue to expand our mentorship and educational programs to the most at-risk youth in the city,” states Keith McGee, President of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. Iota Delta Lambda Chapter.

The IDeaL Education Foundation is a 501c3 Charitable organization through the Iota Delta Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated. Since its inception, the foundation has donated over $500,000 in educational scholarships and supported community service programs for at-risk youth throughout the Chicago metropolitan area.

Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. is the first intercollegiate Greek-letter fraternity established for African Americans, founded at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York on December 4, 1906. Since its beginning, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. has supplied a voice and a vision to the struggle of African Americans and people of color around the world. Today Alpha Phi Alpha continues to live up to its mission develops leaders, promotes brotherhood and academic excellence, while providing service and advocacy for our community.