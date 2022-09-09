The Xi Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha, Fraternity, Inc. and XLCAPA presented their 65th
Annual Labor Day Breakfast with the theme “Developing Leaders Since 1924.” The event was held at the
Serbian Social Center, 18550 Stoney Island Avenue in Lansing, Illinois. The keynote was given by Speaker
of the Illinois House of Representatives, Emanuel “Chris” Welch. The Xi Lambda President Farrad Ali and
XLCAPA President Anthony Richard also gave remarks. (Photos by C.G. Palmer)
Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. host 65th Labor Day Breakfast
