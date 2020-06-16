Aldermen Push to Remove Police From Chicago Public Schools

NBC Channel 5 News

Three Chicago aldermen introduced an ordinance Monday to remove police officers from the city’s public schools.

Ald. Roderick Sawyer, Ald. Jeanette Taylor and Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa introduced the “Police Free Schools Ordinance” to terminate the Chicago Police Department’s $33 million contract with Chicago Public Schools.

The group of aldermen introduced the measure as protests against police brutality continue across Chicago, some calling specifically to remove officers from schools, and around the world following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25.

The new measure introduced Monday says that the city and the Chicago Board of Education entered into an agreement in late 2019 to allow CPD to place officers in Chicago Public Schools.

The ordinance states that at least 180 uniformed Chicago police officers are in 76 Chicago Public Schools each day under the agreement, carrying “2 loaded guns and 4 magazines of 15 bullets, 1 canister of pepper spray, 1 taser and 2 taser cartridges, 1 expandable baton, and 1 pair of handcuffs each.”

Officers in schools have received at least 2,354 complaints of misconduct, according to the ordinance, which says the police presence “creates dangerous conditions for students “that have led to the criminalization, mass incarceration, harassment, death, and heinous use of force against Brown and predominantly Black students.”

The measure would allow require that the agreement be terminated within 75 days after the ordinance passes and takes effect. It would also prohibit the city or the police superintendent from entering into any future deals to place officers at schools.

“For years parents, teachers and students have questioned why police are in schools,” Taylor said in a statement. “The trauma and harm that was done by this practice can never be erased. The money we spend on CPD in CPS can be used for a nurse, counselor, and real restorative justice programs that our students will need once returning to school.”

Taylor and Sawyer were scheduled to hold a news conference at 11 a.m. to discuss the effort alongside several community groups and non-profit organizations backing the ordinance.

