Alderman Stephanie Coleman elected as the new chairman of the Chicago Aldermanic Black Caucus

Photo caption: Alderwoman Stephanie Coleman

Coleman lauded for her commitment to community, her advocacy for a fair and balanced Chicago, and her appreciation of history

Stephanie D. Coleman- Alderwoman of Chicago’s 16th Ward- was elected as the new Chairman of the Chicago Aldermanic Black Caucus on May 31, 2023. Coleman was voted to a 4-year term by a majority of her fellow African American Aldermen.

“I am grateful, honored and blessed to have been selected by my peers to take on this new journey that will enhance the upward mobility of our collective endeavors within the Chicago City Council. This new frontier represents the “Better Chicago’ that our new Mayor has often advocated. “says Alderwoman Coleman.

Just a week ago Alderwoman Coleman was unanimously elected by the full Chicago City Council as the Assistant President Pro-tempore.

“These particular appointments speak volumes to the hard work and steady progress in which Alderman Coleman has achieved in the Englewood area. She has created so much enthusiasm throughout the 16th ward and beyond. She has delivered housing, economic development, access to quality healthcare, and an abundance of activities in which all Chicagoans have participated. Englewood is now a destination point.” says Bishop Larry Trotter of the Sweet Holy Spirit Church of Chicago.

As a community we have experienced so much growth under Alderwoman Coleman’s leadership. Her rise in the Chicago City Council truly reflects the numerous accomplishments throughout her ward and her non-nonsense approach to developing Englewood. She carries the positive torch of Englewood everywhere she travels. She is the official daughter of Englewood, and we stand firm in our collective support of her career.” Says Pastor Leslie Sanders of the Hope Presbyterian Church of Chicago.