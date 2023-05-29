Airport Expo & Job Fair connects more than 700 attendees with opportunities at O’Hare and Midway International Airports

The Chicago Department of Aviation (CDA) hosted its first Airport Expo and Job Fair of 2023 on Wednesday, May 25 at the UIC Forum, 725 W. Roosevelt Rd., for companies and job seekers interested in learning about employment and contracting opportunities at O’Hare and Midway International Airports.

“Directly and indirectly, we provide employment and contracting opportunities for people across the Chicago region,” CDA Commissioner Jamie L. Rhee said. “We’re so proud to showcase many of these opportunities at our Airport Expos, which are quickly becoming one of the region’s most popular employment and business networking events. We’re grateful to all of our government partners at the federal, state, and local levels who helped make this possible.”

Dozens of exhibitors provided the expo’s more than 700 attendees with information about jobs and contract bid opportunities at O’Hare and Midway for all experience levels in fields including construction, design and architecture, security, law enforcement, concessions, retail, cargo, customer service, and more. Several employers conducted job interviews on site.

The expo also featured breakout sessions with CDA Design and Construction staff as well as the Construction Managers at Risk (CMARs) for ongoing projects under O’Hare 21, Chicago’s vision for a curb-to-gate transformation of O’Hare’s terminal complex into a more modern, efficient global hub to serve the needs of the traveling public through the 21st century.

Other sessions focused on workforce development, career building, Airport Concessions Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (ACDBE) opportunities at the airports, and an overview of the department’s buying plan.

Federal and state government partners, as well as City Sister and Assist Agencies, joined the CDA in support of its community outreach efforts. Representatives for the Office of the City Treasurer provided attendees with financial literacy information, while the City Clerk’s Office helped attendees obtain identification by processing Chicago CityKey applications onsite.

The CDA held two Airport Expos at the UIC Forum last year, most recently in November 2022, and plans to host another one later this year. More information about career opportunities at O’Hare and Midway is available on flychicago.com.

About Chicago Department of Aviation (CDA):

The Chicago Department of Aviation (CDA) owns and operates one of the world’s busiest airport systems, comprised of O’Hare and Midway International Airports. Chicago’s airports offer service to more than 250 nonstop destinations worldwide, including 47 foreign countries, combined. Together, Chicago’s airports serve more than 105 million passengers each year and generate approximately $70 billion in annual economic activity for the region. The CDA is self-supporting, using no local or state tax dollars for operations or capital improvements at either airport. For more information, visit www.flychicago.com