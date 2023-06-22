African kings from Ghana journey to Chicago to crown Black leaders

The Progressive Minds Show is honored to present the 3rd Annual Exchange Ceremony celebrating the Global African Diaspora with the theme: Restoring the Royalty. This three-day experience begins Thursday, June 22nd through Saturday, June 24th at various locations throughout Chicago.

Since 2019 Ghana has led the way in welcoming the Diaspora to Africa with the official “Year of Return” and subsequent ten-year commitment to the “Beyond the Return” initiative. Since leading this movement, Ghana has seen over 1 million visitors, including celebrities like Chance the Rapper, Steve Harvey, and Dave Chappelle. That bridge is being built between Continental Africa and the Diaspora.

The Exchange Ceremony is helping to build that bridge through an annual celebration of humanity by engaging culture and honoring those who have demonstrated excellence in giving back to society and encouraging economic empowerment while intentionally increasing academic acumen amongst our community and those who have made a distinction in dismantling social barriers.

We are pleased that the following dignitaries have accepted their selection to be crowned as kings and queens of the African Diaspora:

Congressman Danny K. Davis, U.S. House of Representatives

Dr. Carol Adams, Activist, Author, and Non-profit Executive and Consultant

Dr. Valerie Daniels Carter, President, V&J Foods and co-owner of the

Milwaukee Bucks

Pastor Corey B. Brooks, Founder, and Sr. Pastor, New Beginnings Church

Additional community activists will be honored for their leadership, including:

Dr. Aleta Clark, Inglewood Barbie

Darius Sanders, World-Class Champion Skater

Dr. Nykoa Farmer, humanitarian

Benneth Lee, former gang leader turned-activist

The Exchange Ceremony is an event symbolic of unity and healing for the Global African Diaspora. It is designed to fully embrace, educate, heal, and understand the ethnicities, cultures, and traditions within the African, Afro-Caribbean, African American, Afro-Latino, and South American communities.

The Exchange Ceremony programs will take place June 22 – 24, 2023.

Thursday, June 22 from 6pm – 9pm is The Business Exchange, an invitation-only evening reception of business leaders from Africa and America gathering to discuss Africa’s economy and limitless opportunities to do business together. This event is being co-hosted by the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus Foundation and its Chairman, State Representative Carol Ammons at the DuSable Black History Museum and Educational Center, 740 E. 56th Place, Chicago.

Friday, June 23rd at 5:30pm The Exchange Panel Discussion at the headquarters of our Global Partner, Operation PUSH, 930 E. 50th Street in Hyde Park. This panel discussion, moderated by The Progressive Minds Show founder and host N. Sena Amenyo, brings scholars and experts, including the Apostle. Kanayo K. Odeluga, Pilar Audain, and Yosef Ben Asiel, who will speak to the issues of the history, culture and mental health of the African Diaspora. How has slavery and colonialism affected the mental health of Black people around the world? How do we heal and unify?

Saturday, June 24 from 6pm

– 9pm is The Exchange Ceremony, taking place at the Kehrein Center of the Arts, 5628 W Washington Blvd, on Chicago’s Westside. This cultural celebration will include dance, fashion, music, and culminate with the Royal Coronation Ceremony and the crowning of the African Diaspora Kings and Queens by one of Ghana’s most esteemed kings, HRM Togbi Nyaho Tamakloe VI of Anlo Kingdom, Volta Region – Ghana and other Royals that will be accompanying his entourage. The Exchange Ceremony is an event symbolic of unity and healing for the Global African Diaspora hosted by nationally recognized musical producer and activist Malik Yusef and Chicago’s own Afro-Jazz songstress, Ugochi.

For further information visit www.theexchangeceremony.com

Tickets are available at EVENTBRITE.

The 2023 Exchange Ceremony is produced by The Progressive Minds Show and its Global Partners, Rainbow Push Coalition, The Shiloh Institute and Illinois Black Caucus Foundation.