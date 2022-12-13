Aetna fails to reach contract agreement with Community Healthcare System

Effective Jan. 15, 2023, Aetna Inc. insurance will no longer be an in-network provider for Community Healthcare System if an agreement cannot be reached.

This would affect all Community Healthcare System entities, including Community Hospital in Munster; St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago; St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart; Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center in Crown Point; Community Care Network Inc.; Hartsfield Village; Community Home Care; and St. Mary Home Care.

“Community Healthcare System is currently in negotiations with Aetna to resolve our differences, but have not come to agreement,” said Kevin Mybeck, vice president of Managed Care for Community Healthcare System. “If we are unable to come to agreement, Aetna patients will be out of network as of Jan. 15, 2023.”

Patients already in the midst of care prior to the termination date will likely be provided an opportunity to complete care for a period of time after the termination.

Patients with questions about continuing care should contact Aetna at the number on the back of their ID card. The contract termination affects Aetna commercial plans and Aetna Medicare Advantage plan patients, including:

Medicare Advantage:

Aetna Medicare Prime (HMO-POS) Aetna Medicare Value (PPO) Aetna Medicare Eagle (PPO) Aetna Medicare Premier (PPO)

Commercial:

Aetna Open Choice PPO Aetna Managed Choice POS Aetna HMO

Aetna QPOS

Aetna Affordable Health Choices Aetna Select

Aetna Voluntary Plans Aetna Open Access Plans

Aetna Premier Care Network Plans